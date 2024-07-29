Kids eat free, music festivals and more for families at Binks Yard this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families looking for ways to spend the summer holidays in Nottingham have plenty to do at food, leisure and entertainment hotspot, Binks Yard – with great offers available across the six week holidays.

From Monday 29 July to Friday 30 August, Island Club app members can enjoy an exclusive ‘kids eat free’ offer when dining at the canalside destination. The deal can be used on multiple visits, with plenty to choose from on the children’s menu including margherita pizzas, the classic Binks Burger or lightly battered chicken strips.

For something special to do with the whole family, on Monday 26 August, the Little Bop Family Mini Festival returns following a spectacular event in May. For the summer edition, guests can expect DJs and live entertainment, as well as circus acts, inflatables, a surf simulator, glitter station, face paint and hair braiding, with a kid's street food market full of specially selected treats to keep little tums happy.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “There’s no place quite like Binks Yard in the summer, and with our spacious outdoor area and central location, it’s the ideal setting for hosting a range of daytime events that are perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

Little Bops festival at Binks Yard

“Beyond our big events, we want everyone in Nottingham to be able to enjoy making memories with friends and family with good music and great food, which is why we’re pleased to launch our ‘kids eat free’ offer this summer too. Our kids menu has something to suit every taste, while parents can make the most of our all-day menu, offering everything from delicious shawarmas to wood fired pizzas and our much-loved Binks Bowl salad.”

“We’re just by the train station too, so we’re perfectly located for visitors to stop off, whether they’re travelling into the city to spend the day, or fancy somewhere to have their lunch after a busy day shopping in Nottingham city centre.”

The summer will also see the launch of Binks Yard’s inaugural three-day family-friendly event Canalside Fest, taking place from Friday 2 August – Sunday 4 August. Free to attend, it features plenty of local acts including local school band Morning Rain, guitarist Harry Scarr and alt-rock duo Drone Queen as well as a special appearance from Rolling Stones tribute band, The Rolling Clones, with something to suit all ages.

Alongside music, there will also be a range of stalls, street food, drinks, a local artisan market and kids’ activities, as well as water and canal activities.

More information about the Island Club app can be found at: www.binksyard.com/the-island-club.