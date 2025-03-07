Laughs Galore at The Station Hotel – Friday 28th March

Hucknall’s premier comedy night returns with another top-tier lineup! The Station Hotel is set to host another unforgettable evening of stand-up comedy on Friday, 28th March. With only 50% of tickets remaining, this is fast becoming an established must-attend event in the local entertainment calendar.

A Night of Comedy Excellence

The evening takes place upstairs in The Station Hotel’s dedicated comedy space, offering a seated experience for 70 guests. Audiences can enjoy a fantastic selection of fine ales, a well-stocked bar, and delicious food, making it the perfect night out.

The show begins at 8:30 PM, featuring a stellar lineup:

Headliner – Dylan RhymerA master of satire, Dylan Rhymer delivers razor-sharp, thought-provoking comedy that has entertained audiences across the globe. His dynamic performances and bold observations promise a headlining set that will have the crowd roaring.

Opening Act – Eleri MorganA rising star on the UK comedy scene, Eleri Morgan is known for her warm, engaging style and brilliantly relatable storytelling that keeps audiences hooked.

Middle Acts – Ben Bridgeman & Caleb JamesBen Bridgeman is a London comedy circuit regular, praised for his sharp observational humor and quick wit. Meanwhile, Caleb James’ high-energy performances and well-crafted jokes ensure non-stop laughter.

Compere – Geoff WhitingKeeping the night running smoothly is the brilliant Geoff Whiting, a veteran comedian and top-tier MC who knows exactly how to get the crowd warmed up.

Eleri Morgan

Tickets & Venue Information

Venue: The Station Hotel, Hucknall

Tickets: Available from the bar or online at www.orangetop.co.uk

Show Starts: 8:30 PM

Geoff Whiting

With a brilliant atmosphere, a great selection of drinks, and top-quality stand-up, The Comedy with Orange Top at The Station Hotel is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now before they’re gone!