Laughs Galore at The Station Hotel – Friday 28th March
A Night of Comedy Excellence
The evening takes place upstairs in The Station Hotel’s dedicated comedy space, offering a seated experience for 70 guests. Audiences can enjoy a fantastic selection of fine ales, a well-stocked bar, and delicious food, making it the perfect night out.
The show begins at 8:30 PM, featuring a stellar lineup:
Headliner – Dylan RhymerA master of satire, Dylan Rhymer delivers razor-sharp, thought-provoking comedy that has entertained audiences across the globe. His dynamic performances and bold observations promise a headlining set that will have the crowd roaring.
Opening Act – Eleri MorganA rising star on the UK comedy scene, Eleri Morgan is known for her warm, engaging style and brilliantly relatable storytelling that keeps audiences hooked.
Middle Acts – Ben Bridgeman & Caleb JamesBen Bridgeman is a London comedy circuit regular, praised for his sharp observational humor and quick wit. Meanwhile, Caleb James’ high-energy performances and well-crafted jokes ensure non-stop laughter.
Compere – Geoff WhitingKeeping the night running smoothly is the brilliant Geoff Whiting, a veteran comedian and top-tier MC who knows exactly how to get the crowd warmed up.
Tickets & Venue Information
Venue: The Station Hotel, Hucknall
Tickets: Available from the bar or online at www.orangetop.co.uk
Show Starts: 8:30 PM
With a brilliant atmosphere, a great selection of drinks, and top-quality stand-up, The Comedy with Orange Top at The Station Hotel is the perfect way to kick off your weekend. Don’t miss out—secure your tickets now before they’re gone!