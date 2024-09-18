Leading music industry figures to share career advice at free event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring artists and industry professionals are invited to sign up for a free industry day to unlock access to an invaluable programme of workshops, panels and advice surgeries.

Taking place on Saturday 28 September from 10.30am in Nottingham, the Hustle Industry Day is once again presented by Hockley Hustle in collaboration with Ladies Music Pub, the London based collective who help underrepresented groups - women, trans and non-binary people - to find jobs in the music industry.

Leading industry figures from BBC Radio 1, United Talent, PRS Foundation, NTS Radio and Touching Bass will be on hand to share insights and advice, along with radio DJs, music producers and artist managers.

Music manager Hannah TW, of Ladies Music Pub, who signed Kae Tempest’s debut album and released Young Fathers’ Mercury Prize winning album, said: “We're really happy to be teaming up with Hockley Hustle for the second year in a row, the event was so inspiring last year.”

Hustle Industry Day on 28 September

The jam packed day is for artists and creatives at all career stages from the aspiring musician wanting to know how to secure radio plays to established industry professionals looking to grow their networks.

Shola Aleje, producer of Lauren Laverne’s 6 Music show, said: “I was part of the radio panel at last year's Hockley Hustle’s first ever Industry Day and it was a truly remarkable day of fantastic guests and conversation. The day was expertly curated by the brilliant Ladies Music Pub and Hockley Hustle, bringing together fantastic people from all areas of the industry. As well as offering tips on how to get your music played on the radio, it was a chance to have an open dialogue with musicians, producers and A&R people within the industry - it was really insightful and great to meet so many fantastic creatives.”

Last year saw 200 participants sign up for the free places to learn about managing their own career as an artist to getting radio play, securing funding, how to promote themselves as well as the importance of wellbeing and self care.

Local artist Katie Keddie said: “There were great tips about how to engage with people in more interesting and creative ways. It was really useful! Something that stuck in my mind was the importance of finding a community that supports you, especially when you’re self directed or don't have management.”

The mentorship programme Future Hustlers is launching on industry day with four masterclasses scheduled to take place before the festival itself, to give early stage professionals the chance to put their newfound skills into use. There’s still time to apply for one of the 15 Future Hustlers spots to be paired with a promoter-mentor, open until Monday 16 September.

TIME, the pioneers in music education with a focus on access to music for disabled artists, will be running sessions with local disabled artists and producers, and showcasing 30 of the most innovative accessible instruments on their ‘Table of Tech’.

This year, there will be loads of practical help for attendees from free professional headshots to 1-2-1s on funding, marketing and networking.

Register via Eventbrite HUSTLE INDUSTRY DAY in collaboration with Ladies Music Pub

The Hustle industry day is made possible thanks to the support of Arts Council England. For more information on the industry day programme including panels, workshops and 1-2-1s, follow the Hockley Hustle socials.

Hockley Hustle takes place on Sunday 20 October. 2024 Wristbands are just £15 for access to all the venues and 400 acts.