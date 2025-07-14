Less than a month to go: The countdown is on to secure tickets to see Trent Rockets this Summer

Trent Rockets are gearing up for another thrilling summer of world-class cricket and unforgettable entertainment as The Hundred returns to Trent Bridge this August with four unmissable matchdays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year is set to be one of the most exciting yet, with both the men’s team, champions in 2022, and the women’s side seeking a return to the knockout stages. Each fixture offers back-to-back men’s and women’s games, alongside a vibrant mix of live sport, family-friendly fun, and headline music acts – with DJs and live performers at every matchday.

Four-piece indie rock band, The Harbours, will be the first act to take the Trent Bridge stage by storm on 10th August, followed by bexx and The Publics, before GIRLBAND! close the series on 27th August when the Rockets take on Birmingham Phoenix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Rockets have announced World Cup-winners David Willey and Ash Gardner as captains of their men's and women's teams respectively. Former England all-rounder Willey, 35, replaces Lewis Gregory as captain for his first season at Trent Bridge. Australia's Gardner takes over from England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who stepped down from the role to manage her workload, but who will continue to be a key performer for the side.

First double-header home matches taking place at Trent Bridge on August 10th 2025

This year’s Trent Bridge fixtures include:

Sunday 10 th August vs Northern Superchargers – The opener promises to be an unmissable day-to-night experience, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Trent Bridge in style.

– The opener promises to be an unmissable day-to-night experience, with enhanced entertainment to welcome fans back to Trent Bridge in style. Saturday 16 th August vs Southern Brave – A chance for the men’s team to take on last season’s runners-up, and the women’s team to build on their close-fought win at Utilita Bowl in 2024.

– A chance for the men’s team to take on last season’s runners-up, and the women’s team to build on their close-fought win at Utilita Bowl in 2024. Tuesday 19th August vs Manchester Originals – Last season saw the women’s team fall short by just one run while the men’s team won by the same margin. Will the 2025 clashes prove to be just as tight?

– Last season saw the women’s team fall short by just one run while the men’s team won by the same margin. Will the 2025 clashes prove to be just as tight? Wednesday 27th August vs Birmingham Phoenix – A fierce derby clash with local pride on the line to close out the home campaign. Who will take the Midlands glory?

The 2025 Rockets squads include fan favourites Joe Root, Tom Banton and Alana King, bringing a mix of star power and experience to the side.

Kirstie Gordon said: "Every year The Hundred gets bigger and better. We’ve got a great group of players, and we love playing in front of the Nottingham crowd. It’s great entertainment and something the whole family can enjoy."

Ticket prices start from £21 for adults, £5 for under-16s, and infants (0–3 years) go free.

Click HERE to book your tickets today!