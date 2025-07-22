Manahatta to launch Stocks on the Rocks in Nottingham

Every Friday, the real time stock exchange bar will see drinks prices rise and fall based on popularity.

Due to the great success at Greek Street and Newcastle, starting from Friday 25th July, Manahatta: Nottingham will turn into a real time stock exchange bar with drinks prices rising and falling every few minutes based on popularity. Guests can enjoy discounted drinks between 6-10pm every Friday, with drinks available from as little as £2.50, when the market crashes.

The exciting new concept combines an interactive bar experience with engaging entertainment. With drinks prices fluctuating all night, guests will need to keep an eye on the stock market and make strategic purchases to get the best deal.

Guests will be able to enjoy discounts on their favourite drinks including Margarita, Cherry Cosmo or Berry Pornstar cocktails, pints of Coors Light and Peroni, premium spirits and mixer such as a Hendricks and Tonic and Sailor Jerry and Coke, and shots including Tequila Rose, Patron OX, Jagerbombs and more.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO, at Manahatta said: “After launching in Leeds and Newcastle, we are super excited to be introducing our Stocks on the Rocks concept in Nottingham, as the third venue. Our Nottingham site is ready to invite guests to join us and get involved at our very own stocks exchange every Friday. Whether guests are joining with work colleagues, friends or marking a celebration, Manahatta will be buzzing with anticipation and the potential for half price shots and cocktails when the market’s right. We look forward to welcoming you to the stock exchange!”

To make a reservation, please visit the Manahatta website.