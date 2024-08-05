Mediumship Events

Please join us for an hour of Mediumship at the 2020 Centre (Spirit Hub)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please find the list of our upcoming events at the 2020 Vision Centre Spirit Hub:

Saturday 10th August at 2pm till 3.30pm: an hour of Mediumship with Guest medium Bernicia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 17th August: an hour of Mediumship with Guest Julie Berridge

Where we are

Saturday 24th August: an hour of Mediumship with Guest Erica Adams

We also offer one to one private readings:

Group readings

Holistic Therapies

Paranormal evenings and development groups

Please see our Facebook page for more details on times and prices: 2020 Vision Spirit Hub

or Contact Heather Huxley on 07745 560785 for more information on our other events.

Unit 4,

Annesley Road , Hucknall, NG15 7FS

(Across the road from Havana Blue)