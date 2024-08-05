Mediumship Events
Please find the list of our upcoming events at the 2020 Vision Centre Spirit Hub:
Saturday 10th August at 2pm till 3.30pm: an hour of Mediumship with Guest medium Bernicia
Saturday 17th August: an hour of Mediumship with Guest Julie Berridge
Saturday 24th August: an hour of Mediumship with Guest Erica Adams
We also offer one to one private readings:
Group readings
Holistic Therapies
Paranormal evenings and development groups
Please see our Facebook page for more details on times and prices: 2020 Vision Spirit Hub
or Contact Heather Huxley on 07745 560785 for more information on our other events.
Unit 4,
Annesley Road , Hucknall, NG15 7FS
(Across the road from Havana Blue)
