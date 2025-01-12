Nottingham author Paul Crawford's new novel explores mental health inspired by Lord Byron's struggles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning author, Professor Paul Crawford tells us about how his latest novel, The Wonders of Doctor Bent, drew on Nottingham locations and explores the impact of extreme mental states of the kind experienced by local poet, Lord Byron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Byron, who lived just north of Hucknall and Bulwell at Newstead Abbey was afflicted by extreme mental states that some scholars identify as bipolar disorder (typically combining periods of high and low moods) while others plumb for anti-social personality disorder, with both conditions today potentially leading to treatment in Rampton Hospital, the nearby high security hospital.

In The Wonders of Doctor Bent, the worlds of Jason Hemp, an English lecturer, and Dr Bent, the unlikely Medical Director of high-security psychiatric hospital Foston Hall, come together in a dark tale of murder, revenge and abandonment. Like Lord Byron, Jason’s mental state is extreme, turbulent. Attempting to track down his twin brother’s killer, Jason finds his life unravelling in unexpected and frightening ways, whilst visionary Dr Bent attempts to reform Foston Hall into a place of comfort, all while facing his own mental health challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on decades of work in mental health, much of the action takes place in and around contemporary Nottingham. Jason Hemp lectures at a freshly instituted Nottingham East University that seeks to compete for international students by cloning the architecture of The University of Nottingham. Foston Hall, where Dr Bent tries to work “his wonders”, resembles some of the mental health institutions I have visited down the years, notably Rampton Hospital.

Professor Paul Crawford, Institute of Mental Health

Of course, while the imaginary Nottinghamshire I create bears some resemblance to real physical environments in the region, all events and characters are purely inventions.

Looking back, my writing life has grown out of complex, intergenerational trauma, not least through adverse experiences in childhood. Such experiences bring loss of trust so profound, so immense, that I have been seriously depressed. Like Byron, who also suffered childhood sexual abuse and the character Dr Bent, I too have battled against taking my own life.

Books and writing have been my self-prescribed medication, sustaining me in my writing and in my work leading research at Nottingham’s Institute of Mental Health. I am, like many colleagues contributing in the field of mental health, and like Doctor Bent, a wounded healer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the joys of writing fiction alongside academic non-fiction is hearing back from my readers. One such reader is Professor James Moran, Professor of Modern English and Drama at The University of Nottingham who knows a great deal about D.H. Lawrence as well as other significant local writers so his comments mean a lot to me. He writes:

Out 25th February 2025

“I loved the book! The Wonders of Doctor Bent is an engaging and entertaining novel. Readers who enjoy the way in which crime writers such as John Harvey and David Belbin have explored the seamier side of the city of Nottingham will very much appreciate Paul Crawford’s work, as will readers who enjoy the social observations of a novelist like Stanley Middleton. The Wonders of Doctor Bent begins like a whodunnit, but soon starts exploring more profound themes about family, companionship, revenge, incarceration, and mental health. Paul Crawford has created two memorable central characters, and draws on his own real-life experience of health humanities and creative practice to draw us into his vividly realised version of life in the contemporary English midlands.”

Another reader, Dave Chawner, author of Weight Expectations, Stand-Up Comedian and Mental Health Campaigner gave the kind of one-liner that you dream about as a writer!

"Brooding, brilliant and beautiful."

To my readers in Hucknall and Bulwell, thank you! To those traumatised in childhood, and those struggling with mental challenges, I wish all good things to come your way.

The Wonders of Doctor Bent is available at Amazon, WHSmith, Foyles, Waterstones, Foyles, Cranthorpe Millner, and all good bookshops.