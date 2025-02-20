Nottingham students and young adults called on to put creative talent centre stage

A popular Nottingham creative competition which over the years has paved the way for some of the city’s most talented young individuals, has opened for entries for its 17th year.

Launched by charity Young Creatives Nottingham, the Young Creative Awards are once again encouraging the city’s students and young adults aged 11 to 24 years old to put their creative talent to the test.

With entries welcomed from artists, designers, musicians, dancers and more, the annual awards take place across ten categories – photography; music; film; fashion and textiles; creative writing; dance; design and architecture; animation and digital media; graphic design and visual arts.

Since its inception, the Young Creative Awards have sought to shine a light on undiscovered Nottingham talent, while giving students and young adults a springboard for a future career in the creative world. In addition to getting their hands on a coveted award, winners and runners up also get the chance to take part in mentoring, workshops, work placements and professional development opportunities.

Young Creative Awards winners 2024

Over the years, the Young Creative Awards have played a part in setting many talented young individuals on a path toward a career in the creative world, with previous winners and runners up including artist Aimee East who made it to the finals of BBC’s Best Young Artist competition, singer-songwriter Rob Green, and Nottingham poet, playwright, performance artist and producer Bridie Squires.

Nigel Cooke, chair of the Young Creatives Nottingham, said: “When we launched the charity Young Creatives Nottingham, we had a clear mission - to celebrate and empower the city’s young creatives to reach their dreams. Our awards are a key part of that. They not only give young creatives the chance to let their talent shine, they also allow us to help kick-start their creative careers, giving them the tools they need to turn a hobby into so much more, should they wish.

“Nottingham has always been a hotbed of creativity, and over the years has been home to some of the world’s most celebrated artists, poets, fashion designers, musicians and more. Today, the city’s creative heartbeat is still going strong, but there are so many budding young stars who are just waiting to be discovered, and we’re looking forward to doing just that with this year’s awards.”

Last year’s Young Creative Awards received hundreds of entries, with winners crowned at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by BBC journalist and presenter Geeta Pendse at Nottingham Playhouse - the awards’ first physical ceremony since the pandemic. This year, the awards ceremony will once again take place at Nottingham Playhouse in early June.

Nigel added: “Last year’s awards were particularly special for us as they saw us get the chance to host our first physical awards ceremony since the pandemic. With hundreds of people in attendance who joined us for a fantastic evening of music, art, dance and more, it was the perfect way to celebrate the many talented individuals who submitted entries. This year, we’re hoping to go even bigger, with even more entries than ever before, and we can’t wait to once again see what Nottingham’s young creatives have in store for us.”

The headline sponsor of this year’s Young Creative Awards is, for the sixth year running, Serif, the Nottingham-based creators of the award-winning Affinity creative software.

Category sponsors are FABRIC, maber, Nottingham College, Nottingham Music Hub, Nottingham Trent University, Potter Clarkson, STENCIL and True Story. This year, It’s In Nottingham has also joined as the awards’ exhibition partner.Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham – the city’s business improvement district, said: "We are delighted to partner with Young Creatives for this year's awards as the official exhibition partner. At It’s in Nottingham, we are passionate about supporting and showcasing emerging talent, and this collaboration provides a fantastic platform to celebrate the creativity and innovation of young people in our city."

Entries are open to creatives aged from 11 to 24 years old who live, work or study in the Nottingham Urban Area which includes Nottingham City, Arnold, Beeston, Carlton, Clifton, Eastwood, Hucknall, Kimberley, Ruddington, Stapleford and West Bridgford.

Entrants are able to enter as an individual, a group, a class, study group or club. Entries close at 11.59pm on Monday 24 March 2025. Full entry requirements and details for how to submit an entry, can be found at https://www.youngcreativeawards.org/

The Young Creative Awards are one of a number of ways Young Creatives Nottingham helps to support the creative community. With a trustee board of individuals from across the creative world, the charity strives to find ways to inspire and support young people, helping them find ways into education, training and employment through an annual calendar of workshops, placement opportunities and more. To find out more about Young Creatives Nottingham, visit https://www.youngcreativeawards.org/about-us/