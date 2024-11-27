NSPCC volunteers to bring Christmas cheer to Nottinghamshire this December

This December, NSPCC volunteers from across Nottinghamshire will be hosting Christmas events and activities to help raise vital funds to help vulnerable children this festive season.

On average, a child contacts Childline every 45 seconds and of the 200,000 counselling sessions that were delivered to children and young people over the last year, around 3,100 of those children came from Nottinghamshire.

A young person is expected to contact Childline every 45 seconds and children will be needing support from counsellors around the clock this Christmas, the money raised by local charity volunteers this December will do so much to ensure the service can deliver hope and much needed support this festive season.

Barbara Elsey, is the NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for The East Midlands.

Friends doing Walk for Children in Nottingham, December 2023

Barbara said: “I would like to give a special thanks to all of our NSPCC volunteers who go above and beyond in organising great fundraising events and activities that then do so much, with the money raised, to support children and young people.

“Please do come along and take part in these great events, our volunteers always put on a good show. Not only will you have fun getting into the festive spirit but your support will go a long way in helping children needing help in Nottinghamshire and across the East Midlands.

For anyone interested in becoming a local NSPCC volunteer this Christmas, please visit https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers or email [email protected]

Nottinghamshire locations that will have NSPCC Christmas events taking place this December include:

Sunday, December 8: NSPCC Mansfield Branch will present a Christmas concert at the Church of the Holy Cross, Epperstone, from 6pm. Music will be provided by the Pleasley Colliery Brass Band. Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under-14s. To purchase tickets, email [email protected]

Friday, December 13: The Radcliffe-on-Trent Male Voice Choir Christmas Charity Concert will take place at the Bingham Arena, 2pm, in aid of Childline. The Bingham Primary School Choir and West Bridgford and Toothill Schools’ Symphony Orchestra will be providing musical support. Tickets available at www.ticketsource.co.uk by searching “Christmas charity concert Bingham”.

Monday, December 16: The Trent NSPCC committee will present A Christmas Carol at Cropwell Butler Village Hall, 7pm. Performed by award-winning actor, Craig Cowdry, the night promises a humorous adaptation of Charles Dicken’s famous tale. Tickets cost £25 and will include a drink on arrival with canapes. For more details, contact [email protected]

Thursday, 19 December: Volunteers from the NSPCC Bingham District will be singing Christmas carols out and around Bingham. This is an annual event that take place every year. Interested people are welcome to take part. Please email [email protected] for more information.

Saturday, 21 December: The Radcliffe-on-Trent Male Voice Choir will be performing their second concert in aid of Childline at St Mary's Church at 2.00pm. Support will include Radcliffe-on-Trent Junior school choir and the Blidworth Welfare Brass Band. To purchase tickets, please visit www.ticketsource.co.uk and search ‘Christmas Charity Concert Radcliffe’.

Saturday, 21 December: Walk for Children is back for its fifth year. Friends, family and furry companions can take part in the fundraiser by walking 5km in a location of their choice – whether it be the local countryside, city or a route near where they live. Funds raised will go onto help children this Christmas. To sign up, please visit the NSPCC website.

Starting in December: Jonathan Hammond of Hammond Property Services, will be back running the Annual Charity Quiz for its 17th year. The international fundraising quiz started in 2007 and has since raised over £35,000 for Childline. Anyone can take part by accessing the quiz via the estate agency’s website and the theme this year is literary characters.