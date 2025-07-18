Orange Top Comedy returns to Hucknall

Host for the evening - Lyle Barke

Another Blockbuster Night of Stand-Up on Friday 19th September at The Station Hotel

Following a string of sold-out shows, Orange Top Comedy — Hucknall’s premier stand-up night — is back with another unmissable evening of top-tier talent and big laughs at The Station Hotel.

Hosting the night is the ever-charming Lyle Barke, a seasoned MC with credits at the UK’s most prestigious clubs and festivals. Having shared the stage with comedy legends like Harry Hill, Tim Key, Rhys James, and Fern Brady, Lyle brings warmth, razor-sharp wit, and lightning-fast banter to set the tone for the evening.

Kicking off the show is Tony Cowards, a master of the one-liner and a finalist in the English Comedian of the Year. With jokes featured in The Scotsman’s Best Jokes of the Fringe, Tony’s rapid-fire punchlines promise nonstop laughter from the very first minute.

Opening the night - Tony Cowards

Also taking the stage is Paras Patel, a 2024 So You Think You're Funny? finalist. Paras delivers a unique blend of musical comedy, combining deadpan charm with clever lyrics, sad songs, and brilliantly chaotic energy — guitar in hand and laughs on tap.

Rising star Katie Mitchell joins the lineup with her joyful, silly, and sharply observational comedy. A working-class, lesbian comic making waves on the alternative circuit, Katie is as hilarious as she is heartfelt.

Closing the night is headliner Sean Percival, the no-nonsense comic from Dudley whose brutally honest, down-to-earth humour has earned him rave reviews across the UK. Expect big laughs and even bigger punchlines — no gimmicks required.

“The best heckler-worrier I’ve seen for years…” – Evening Mail

Headlining on 19th September - Sean Percival

Tickets are available now – from the bar or online at www.orangetop.co.uk

The Station Hotel, Hucknall, Station Terrace, Hucknall, Nottingham NG15 7TQ.

Friday 19th September, Show starts at 8.30pm – Get ready for another unforgettable night of live comedy!