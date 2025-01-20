Out and about promoting my group

Trying to help others

Personal Transformation

Losing 7 stone through Slimming World has been a life-changing journey for me. The program’s flexibility was key: no food is off-limits, you can eat as much as you need to feel satisfied, and you don’t have to miss out on social occasions or cook separate meals for the family. This freedom made my weight loss sustainable and enjoyable, and it’s a message I now share with my own Slimming World group.

Launching My Own Slimming World Group

At my biggest

Inspired by my own success, I started my own Slimming World group At Ravensworth Road methodist Church Bulwell at 5.30pm to support others on their weight-loss journeys. The program fits seamlessly into everyday life, allowing members to enjoy dining out, family meals, and special occasions without guilt. The group has quickly grown into a positive and supportive community, and I’ve recently opened a second session at 7.00pm to meet the high demand

Why Slimming World Works

Slimming World is not about deprivation or dieting—it’s about creating a healthy lifestyle that works for you. Members learn they can enjoy delicious, satisfying meals, make healthier choices, and still achieve their goals. When they’re ready, they can also incorporate Body Magic, Slimming World’s unique physical activity program. Body Magic encourages members to gradually build activity into their routines in a way that feels achievable and enjoyable, helping them boost their fitness and well-being alongside their weight-loss journey.

Growing Demand and Expansion

At my lowest weight on holiday

The overwhelming success of my group led to the opening of a second session at 7.00pm , giving even more people the opportunity to join. Members love the flexibility of Slimming World, knowing they can enjoy the foods they love, fit in socializing, and even bring the family on board with simple, inclusive meal ideas.

Impact on the Community

Through my group, I’ve created a safe and welcoming space where members feel empowered to make sustainable changes to their lives. The addition of Body Magic encourages members to embrace movement when they’re ready, whether that’s through walking, dancing, or any activity they enjoy. This holistic approach ensures members can work toward both their weight-loss and overall health goals in a way that’s realistic and motivating.

Future Goals

At the slimming world ball in November

As my group continues to grow, I’m looking forward to:

• Welcoming even more members and showing them the incredible freedom Slimming World offers.

• Encouraging members to incorporate Body Magic into their lives when they feel ready, helping them achieve long-term health and wellness.

• Providing ongoing support with tips, resources, and inspiration for everything from meal planning to building activity into everyday life.

you can find me at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church Bulwell 5.30pm /7.00pm on Monday's look I look forward to welcoming all new/old members