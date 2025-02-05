Popular Hucknall comedy night returns

Ashley Frieze

The Station Hotel hosts its first Comedy Night of 2025 on Friday, 7th February. With limited tickets remaining, this near sell-out show proves just how popular the Station Hotel has become on the comedy circuit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Tsonos headlines with his effortless charm and razor-sharp storytelling. Originally from Canada, he’s performed in over 15 countries and at top festivals including Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Bath Fringe. His comedy draws from growing up as the youngest of five brothers, reluctant babysitting duties, and his love-hate relationship with his cat. With a high-energy delivery and quick wit, David guarantees big laughs.

Ashley Frieze brings his unique blend of stand-up and musical comedy to the stage. Since 2003, he’s entertained audiences across the UK with witty observations and hilarious comic songs spanning genres from jazz to pop. His infectious energy and cheeky charm make him a must-see act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosting the night is Les Keen, a comedy powerhouse with a knack for entertaining and engaging audiences. A seasoned MC, writer, and producer, he’s worked on CelebAbility, The Masked Singer, Blankety Blank, and more. His experience behind the scenes and on stage ensures a brilliantly run show.

David Tsonos

Also performing are Melbourne-based comic Thomas Noack, known for his awkward yet captivating delivery, and Adam Cleveland, a rising star with relatable storytelling and natural comedic charm.

The show on Friday 7th February starts at 8:30pm at The Station Hotel, Hucknall with tickets available from the venue or www.orangetop.co.uk

With the show nearly sold out, this is shaping up to be another legendary night at the Station Hotel, one of the most in demand comedy venues on the circuit. Grab your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of stand-up.