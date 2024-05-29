Popularity booms for Nottingham charity music event with rapid ticket sales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham Hot Property, the city’s most popular annual charity music event, is encouraging local businesses to get their attendance secured quickly after overwhelming demand saw over three quarters of its available tickets snapped up for the upcoming 20th anniversary show.

Taking place on 11 July at renowned entertainment, dining and leisure destination, Binks Yard, this year's event is set to be an epic summer festival with an exciting collection of performances from the East Midlands property and construction sector. The funds raised from ticket sales and donations from this year’s event will go towards supporting the work of Leicestershire-based Alex’s Wish.

The ‘Summer Vibes’ theme promises a line-up of true festival classics with an atmosphere to match as Binks Yard’s iconic outdoor terrace and state-of- the-art stage comes alive for the 20th anniversary event. A selection of specially curated food and drink options will also be available to keep attendees refreshed as they enjoy the summer sun, all in aid of a worthy cause.

Over the past 20 years, Nottingham Hot Property has raised over £383,000 for a variety of local children’s causes across the East Midlands, with the aim of supporting and improving young lives.

Nottingham Hot Property 2022

Siobhan Goodacre, Hot Property Trustee, said: “We’re astounded by the success of the ticket sales so far this year – it’s testament to all the hard work our trustees and supporters have put in over the last 20 years and how they have made Nottingham Hot Property the must-attend regional event that it is today.

“Since 2004, Nottingham Hot Property has been a consistent mark on the calendars of hundreds of our region’s top industry professionals. This year is proving no different with over three quarters of tickets already sold thanks in no small part to the prospect of our first ever outdoor, summertime event. We’re encouraging anyone else planning to come to book their tickets quickly as demand remains high and simply to help us raise as much as possible for the fabulous Alex’s Wish.”

Working towards the eradication of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an aggressive form of muscular dystrophy that affects 1 in every 3,500 boys born, Alex’s Wish founders Emma and Andy Hallam are passionate about supporting other’s suffering with the condition, after their now 18-year-old son Alex was diagnosed close to his fourth birthday.

Emma Hallam, founder of Alex’s Wish said: “As the chosen charity for this year's Nottingham Hot Property event, we’re incredibly excited to be involved in what is shaping up to be a night to be remembered.

Nottingham Hot Property

“All the money raised from this year's event will support our ‘Fill our Hearts with Hope’ Cardiac Heart Grant Call project, which will help us to develop vital and innovative treatments to weakening heart muscles, with the heart being a critical determinant of survival in Duchenne.”

The sponsors for this year’s event include Pulse Consult, Selcon, Chord Consult and Keepmoat Homes as headline sponsors as well as HWA Consulting, Morgan Sindall Construction, CPMG, Marrons Shakespeare, Pick Everard and Atkins Realis. This year's t-shirt sponsor is GT3 Architects. Joining these are: PR agency Cartwright Communications, design agency SANDBOX, and the event’s media partner The Business Desk.

Tickets for this year's event start at £30 for more than 10 tickets bought and £36 for general admission, with sponsorship packages also still available. To buy tickets, go to www.tickettailor.com/events/nottinghamhotproperty/1154667

For more information about future Hot Property events, visit the Hot Property website nottinghamhotproperty.com.