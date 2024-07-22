Sherwood Observatory Open Day 27th July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 27th July Sherwood Observatory of Coxmoor Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5LF will be hosting a public open day. We are operating two sessions 11.00 am - 1.15 pm & 2.00 pm - 4.15 pm. Tickets can be purchased from: https://tickets.msas.uk/open-day/

Further details can be found on our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts regarding booking this event

Adults £6

Under 16s £2 ( must be with an adult)

Sherwoood Observatory

Free car park on site.

What to Expect:-

Safe viewing of the Sun through our special telescopes (weather permitting)

Rolling lectures inside our lecture room

Astro-themed merchandise sales

Hot & cold drinks and cakes

See and learn about the exciting construction works for our new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium, expected to open this November.