Sherwood Observatory Open Day 27th July
On Saturday 27th July Sherwood Observatory of Coxmoor Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5LF will be hosting a public open day. We are operating two sessions 11.00 am - 1.15 pm & 2.00 pm - 4.15 pm. Tickets can be purchased from: https://tickets.msas.uk/open-day/
Further details can be found on our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts regarding booking this event
Adults £6
Under 16s £2 ( must be with an adult)
Free car park on site.
What to Expect:-
Safe viewing of the Sun through our special telescopes (weather permitting)
Rolling lectures inside our lecture room
Astro-themed merchandise sales
Hot & cold drinks and cakes
See and learn about the exciting construction works for our new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium, expected to open this November.
