Sherwood Observatory Open Day

By BRENDAN SCOULARContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
On Saturday 29th June Sherwood Observatory of Coxmoor Road, Sutton in Ashfield, NG17 5LF will be hosting a public open day. We are operating two sessions 11.00 am - 1.15 pm & 2.00 pm - 4.15 pm.

Further details can be found on our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts regarding booking this event

Adults £6

Under 16s £2 ( must be with an adult)

Sherwood Observatory

Free car park on site.

What to Expect:-

Safe viewing of the Sun through our special telescopes (weather permitting)

Rolling lectures inside our lecture room

Astro-themed merchandise sales

Hot & cold drinks and cakes

See and learn about the exciting construction works for our new Science Discovery Centre & Planetarium, expected to open this November.

Tickets can be purchased from: tickets.msas.uk/open-day/

