Spectacular Lumini installation coming to Young Hustlers Festival for October Half Term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The spectacular Lumini - the immersive installation of domes filled with light and colour - is coming to the centre of Nottingham for the first time as part of Young Hustlers on 20 October.

The Nottingham-based company Architects of Air will be creating a bespoke Mini Luminarium for Young Hustlers to take up residence in Sneinton Market Square at the beginning of the October half term holiday.

Festival attendees with a wristband will be able to enter inside the inflatable domes to be transported to a world of light and colour while taking part in musical and craft activities inside. It will be open between midday and 5pm. Children to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lumini will be available to access for all Young Hustlers ticket holders and will feature crafts, drumming workshops and acoustic World Music performances in collaboration with Global Roots, all with sensory relaxation enhanced by the colours, spatial and visual qualities of the installation.

Lumini is Coming to Young Hustlers

Izzy Bradley, Lumini Project Manager, said: “Lumini are extraordinary spaces of light and colour for extraordinary projects, places and people. Architects of Air are absolutely thrilled to present Lumini in the city centre of Nottingham - our hometown - for Young Hustlers.

"Lumini have to be seen to be believed, and we’re looking forward to bringing Lumini’s global excellence to children and family communities from across Nottingham.”

Alex Flint, CEO of It’s in Nottingham – the city’s business improvement district said: "We are excited to provide additional sponsorship to bring Lumini to Nottingham city centre for the first time as part of Young Hustlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re proud to support this innovative event, which will undoubtedly enrich the event’s offerings and create a memorable experience for everyone who attends.”

As well as the lead sponsor It’s in Nottingham, the Lumini has also been supported by Cultural Vibrations (led by Nottingham-based promoter Rastarella Falade) and Bustler Nottingham, with Nottingham City Council kindly providing the space.

This year, the main Young Hustlers party will be hosted by Little & Grown at Bustler for a nightclub experience suitable for all the family featuring DJs, games, face painting, food and more, with a Special Educational Needs VIP area onsite.

At Carousel, popular musician and arts educator David ‘Stickman’ Higgins will whip up rhythmic recipes of sounds, words, and movement to spark the imagination. Using everyday objects in creative new ways, this multi-sensory experience is perfect for playful learning and discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also at Carousel, the Sonic Atelier is a unique, child-led sound exploration space where children can freely express themselves through music. With a variety of materials like paper, foil blankets, rice, reclaimed containers, percussion instruments, guitars, and more, children are invited to play, explore, and create in their own way. Guided by expert workshop leaders, this multi-sensory experience nurtures creativity and a deeper understanding of sound.

Bring The Noise sessions at the Can't Stop Won't Stop studios are a chance to help create the Young Hustlers theme tune for 2024. From bashing drums and other instruments, to shouting or spitting some lyrics, it's a chance to get inside a fully working music studio and help make the banger of the year.

An interactive puppet show inspired by American painter Bob Ross will be in a cosy corner of Blend. Dog Ross will be drawing portraits for free! He loves to chit chat and get to know people, so he will likely ask some random questions sparking conversation to prompt his drawing.

Topics can be as simple as friendships and aspirations, to a deep existential discussion about what cheese you may have been in a past life. Either way, feel comfortable and entertained in the company of Dog Ross. He is a friendly little fella who just wants you to feel inspired by art, the same way Bob Ross inspired him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular Lego Club, DJ workshops with DJ Fever, live performances from Johnny & The Raindrops, and the circus skills and aerial class for all ages will all be returning for this year's festival.

Bustler food stalls will be serving child-friendly portions of hot food while party food such as popcorn, candyfloss and waffles will be available as part of the Little & Grown party.

If the festival excitement becomes a bit overwhelming, families can take a peaceful break in the former Nottingham Writers Studio, part of Carousel. This quiet sanctuary offers a calm escape from the hustle and bustle.

Young Hustlers wristbands giving access to all the venues are £10 for adults and £4 for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Hustlers are committed to removing all barriers to allow everyone access to high quality arts events.

There are 150 free tickets set aside for families who couldn’t afford to come otherwise and families with young carers. All that’s needed is to email [email protected] to request the free tickets.

To stay in touch, go to www.younghustlers.co.uk.