Sports bar BOX launches nationwide search for UK's best footballing lookalikes

Entrants can submit photos of themselves, friends and family for a free pint and the chance of winning a £250 bar tab at BOX Nottingham for the EURO 2024 Final

Calling all sports fans! Award-winning Nottingham sports bar, BOX, has announced a nationwide hunt for the best football lookalikes ahead of an electrifying summer of sport.

As EUROs fever is set to grip the nation, BOX is joining in the celebrations by promising a free pint for every single entrant who submit photos of themselves, friends, or family members who resemble famous footballers. The competition is open to all Nottingham-based footballing lookalikes, including past and present players from the men’s and women’s game.

The nation’s best doppelgangers will also be invited to a special photoshoot and one overall winner will be crowned and awarded a £250 bar tab for a table of six at any BOX site, during the much-anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 final on Sunday 14 July.

So, if your dad bears a remarkable resemblance to Maradona, your sister is the spitting image of Lauren James, or your colleague looks exactly like Gareth Southgate, make sure to submit your pictures.

The fun doesn’t stop there though. There will also be a weekly EUROs-themed quiz every Wednesday at BOX Nottingham to test fans’ knowledge, the famous ‘Bandeoke’ (live band karaoke) every Thursday, and live bands and DJs on Fridays and Saturdays to guarantee the party continues long into the night.

Football fans can also treat themselves to a number of European-inspired delights with a limited-edition food and drink menu, featuring exclusive dishes such as Currywurst Loaded Fries, the Bavarian Burger, and the ‘Olympian’ pizza. Plus, you can get 2-pint beer steins, Brewdog Mini-kegs, and a host of EUROs-themed drinks.

Laura Lewis, Marketing Director at ARC Inspirations, commented: “We’re excited for EURO 2024 to kick off a huge summer of sport at BOX. This competition is the perfect start, and we can’t wait to see all the entrants and crown the overall winner. We’re looking forward to welcoming fans at our venues and hopefully celebrating a successful summer for the England team!”

“The football is just the tip of the iceberg. We will be showing all the major sporting events, like the Cricket T20 World Cup, Wimbledon, and the Olympics. We can’t wait to see our venues filled with fans having a great time and watching their favourite sports. Not only is BOX the ultimate bar to watch, it’s also the ultimate venue to play and party this summer.”

This summer promises an action-packed selection of sport events, and BOX is the ultimate place to get your sporting fix. With locations in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, this exciting competition aims to unite sport fans from across the country to watch the action unfold.

To enter the competition, tag @theboxbaruk in your Instagram story with your lookalike image, using the hashtag #BOXDOPPLEGANGER, and send a direct message containing your entry. T&Cs apply.