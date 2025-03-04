The Arc Cinema Hucknall celebrates International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked in support of women’s charities

Kelly Golding, Manager at The Arc Cinema Hucknall

The Arc Cinema Hucknall is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked, a film that champions female empowerment and the power of friendship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the incredible organisation Women’s Aid UK working to support women and children affected by domestic abuse, a federation that provides life saving services across England.

The decision to screen Wicked was inspired by its two strong female leads and its themes of resilience, friendship, and empowerment—values that align perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Arc Cinema, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who work with us, recognizing their dedication and contributions. Speaking about the event, General Manager Kelly Golding expressed her excitement:

"I am so excited for our screening of Wicked. With its strong female cast and empowering storyline, it is a perfect choice for such an important occasion—and all for a great cause."

Reflecting on her role as the leader of the landmark cinema in Hucknall, Kelly speaks passionately about the importance of community engagement, teamwork and her advice.

"It’s the best job—being involved in the community and making people’s cinema trips that extra bit special. I am so dedicated to the role and love getting creative with it. My advice to women aspiring to leadership roles is to have confidence in yourself and truly listen to your community. Surround yourself with a great team—it makes all the difference. Another key woman in The Arc Cinema team is Kate, who goes above and beyond every day, a strong support system is invaluable."

The Arc Cinema invites the community to join this special event, enjoy an inspiring film, and contribute to a meaningful cause.