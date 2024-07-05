The best summer holiday activities at Sherwood Pines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer holidays nearly upon us, it's time to plan activities to keep the kids entertained for the next six weeks. Forestry England offers lots of fun, low-cost and engaging activities for families to enjoy at Sherwood Pines.

From picnics in sun-dappled clearings to bike rides and adventures along the Gruffalo trails, there’s something for everyone. Best of all, many of these activities are budget-friendly or even free, ensuring all families can join in the fun.

Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting activities awaiting families this summer holiday:

A child doing Gruffalo party trail actvities

Enjoy lots of interactive panels and activities as you journey through the forest with the Gruffalo and other characters. Families can work together to find missing party items while enjoying fun games along the trail and learning how plants and animals care for each other. This trail is a delightful and educational experience for Gruffalo fans of all ages.

Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

Enjoy some Olympic-sized excitement in the forest this summer and embark on a quest to find hidden Gruffalo character signs and enjoy Olympic-inspired challenges on this fun family trail.

A family riding their bikes

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

There are many fantastic spots in Sherwood Pines for a delicious picnic with family and friends, whether you choose a handy picnic bench or spread out a rug at a favourite view point. Our top recommendations are near the play areas, and you don’t even have to bring your own picnic because you can buy tasty treats from the Sherwood Pines café.

For even more fun, download the free Gruffalo Picnic Party Park. This is jam-packed with everything you need to host your own Gruffalo 25th birthday party picnic, from party invites to food ideas and party games!

Cost: From free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

The Maid Marion family cycle route at Sherwood Pines is a relatively flat, wide and smooth waymarked trail which makes it perfect for a bike ride amongst the trees. Picnic benches are dotted around the trail, providing the perfect resting stops for tired legs. The Robin Hood Adventure Cycle Trail explores a little further afield and at seven miles long, with its twists and turns, this trail is ideal for the intermediate rider.

If members of your family are learning to ride, or have decided to get cycling again, the Skills Loop is a safe, easy and traffic-free place to start.

Bike hire, sales, repairs and maintenance are all available on site at the cycle centre.

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Bike hire charges apply. Free parking for members.

Disc golf is a great way to spend time in the forest with your friends and family this summer. To play, you take aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets through the forest. Like golf, the player who completes the course with the fewest throws wins!

Cost: Free to play with your own discs, disc hire available, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Forests are an immersive, inspiring playground for children and adults alike! And Sherwood Pines is renowned locally for its free play facilities. Get the whole family involved as you scramble, slide and swing around one of the nation’s favourite forests this summer.

And if you want to take the playing to the next level – literally up in the trees – book in with Go Ape on their Tree Top Challenge with zip lines, nets, rope ladders and swings at the top of the skyscraping trees at Sherwood Pines.