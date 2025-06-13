Third leg of The Great British Cycle Relay to set off from Hucknall

The third leg of The Great British Care Cycle Relay, which celebrates the care services at the heart of every community, is set to kick off at Harrier House Care Home, Hucknall, Nottingham at 9.00am on Saturday 14 June.

The relay comprises five individual, day-long cycle rides in Scotland, England and Wales totalling around 500km, with colleagues, supporters and families of all ages and abilities taking part and visiting care services enroute.

There are 15 cyclists taking part in the Nottingham leg of the relay, including seven care home employees. The group will cycle a 103km loop, visiting Foose Way View Care Home in Bingham, Lancaster Grange Care Home in Newark and Southwell Court Care Home along the way.

The first leg of the Great British Care Cycle Relay through Edinburgh on 12 June covered 123km and the second leg in York was 94km. Days four and five will cover a 125km route through Cardiff and South Wales and a 110km finale from Brighton to London on 16 June. By the end, Championing Social Care expects over 70 cyclists to have been involved.

The Great British Cycle Relay

The end of the relay marks the start of Care Home Open Week 2025 (16 to 22 June), which aims to highlight the amazing work that is modern care.

Organiser of The Great British Care Cycle Relay, Championing Social Care, is encouraging those people who want to take part, but are not cyclists, to instead to cheer the riders on as pass by or help give them a warm reception when they visit care homes enroute. The care home gatherings will provide an opportunity for the cyclists to connect with fellow colleagues, share stories, and enjoy the contagious enthusiasm that radiates throughout the relay.

Steve Oakes from Ilkeston is a Director of Majesticare luxury care homes and a keen cyclist who will be part of the relay. He said: “We have cyclists from all over the East Midlands taking part this year, who are connected to the care home community. They’re all looking forward to visiting the care homes enroute to see first-hand the great work they’re doing and meeting both the residents and the teams. There’s been events organised on the day too so we’ll also get to meet friends and families of the residents. It’s going to be a great day and as cyclists, a real personal challenge.”

In 2024, over 5,500 care services took part in Care Home Open Week, which represents around a third of the total number of homes in the country. It is hoped this year’s event will have even higher participation from care services, communities and government ministers.