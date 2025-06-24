TV celebs and chart-topping artists perform in Nottingham this weekend

Woolaton Park in Nottingham will be transformed into the ultimate destination for food lovers and music fans alike, as the Foodies Festival visits the city for the first time. From June 27th - 29th, the UK’s largest touring celebrity food and music festival will bring together an extraordinary line-up of TV chefs, Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity bakers, and live music from chart-topping headliners, Blue, The Wanted with Max George and Siva Kaneswaran and legendary DJ Judge Jules

A star-studded culinary line-up

Dubbed the "Gastro-Glastonbury," Foodies Festival is not just about food—it's about experiencing culinary artistry at its finest. Attendees can look forward to live cooking demonstrations from top TV chefs and personalities, including Great British Bake Off winner, Matty Edgell, Great British Menu 2024 banquet winner, Ben Palmer, MasterChef: The Professionals champion, Alex Webb, Nottinghamshire-based MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 star, Ritchie Stainsby, Great British Bake off 2024 finalist, Christiaan de Vries, and contestants, Andy Ryan, Gilly Howard and Joe Mincher, Great British Bake Off: The Professionals, Hayley Tully, Great British Menu 2024 star, Mike Naidoo, MasterChef 2024 star, Fateha Khanom and ITV and BBC 2 wine expert, Joe Wadsack

Sweet temptations and chef secrets

Foodies Festival offers several interactive live theatres, including the Chefs Theatre, where you can watch your favourite culinary stars prepare their signature dishes. In the Cake & Desserts Theatre, prepare for indulgence as patisserie experts and star bakers create mouth-watering sweet treats. For families, the Kids Cookery School will bring the joy of cooking to younger visitors, where they can learn how to make delicious dishes to take home.

Meanwhile, the Fire Stage will light up the weekend with fiery BBQ masterclasses from Dragons’ Den success story Lumberjaxe. Test yourself against the best or watch the fun unfold at the daily Hot Chilli Challenge.

A feast for the senses: music and more

Foodies Festival isn’t just about the food—there’s also a stellar music line-up that will have you dancing as you dine. Music headliners include: Two-time Brit-awarded, Blue, performing massive hits from their 3 number one albums, The Wanted 2.0 with founding members Max George and Siva Kaneswaren presenting the next chapter in the history of The Wanted, one of Britain’s biggest ever pop bands, achieving over 20 million record sales worldwide and topping the charts multiple times. And the legendary DJ Judge Jules, bringing the park alive with an unforgettable night of dance anthems.

Duncan James from Blue, said: “We’re so pleased to be visiting Nottingham with Foodies Festival, it’s a beautiful part of the country. We always get spoilt with gorgeous food and amazing audiences at the event - it’s such a lovely festival for families and feel good vibes!”

Siva Kaneswaren, said: "Max and I are buzzing to be joining the Foodies Festival tour in Nottingham! It’s exciting to be back out performing all The Wanted hits and seeing our lovely fans again. We’re both big food lovers and have tried some amazing cuisine around the world on our tours - but having it all in one place to try, amazing!"

New features and fun activities

This year, Foodies Festival introduces the Great Taste Market, where festival-goers can discover new flavours and celebrate the art of good food.

Also new to the event, the International Cook School, where you can learn new techniques from top chefs and take home a dish you’ve prepared yourself. Classes include an indulgent Lobster, Basil & Lemon Risotto and an exotic Moroccan Harissa Spiced Lamb.

Other activities include a Silent Disco, fairground rides and family-friendly areas

Tickets from £10 and under 6 go free

Woolaton Park, Nottingham

27th, 28th, 29th June

For line-up, schedules and tickets visit: foodiesfestival.com

Bake Off winner Matty Edgell joins MasterChef and Great British Menu champions

Live cooking in the various theatres