Unlock the mystery behind your antiques at this exciting community event

Whether you're a seasoned collector or simply curious about that dusty heirloom, expert auctioneer James Lewis will be on hand to reveal the fascinating history and potential value of your items.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only will you gain insight into your treasured possessions, but you’ll also be supporting a fantastic cause while enjoying a delightful afternoon of discovery, tea, and cake. Come along, share your stories, and maybe even uncover a hidden gem!

Don’t miss this chance to meet a renowned TV expert and be part of an unforgettable day at Nuthall Temple Community Centre.

Join us at:

Join us

Nuthall Temple Community Centre

Nottingham Road, Nottingham, NG16 1DP

Thursday 26th June 2025

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Help support older and/or vulnerable in your area

£5 entry includes a hot drink, cake, and your first item valued

Additional items: £2 each

Bring your treasures and discover their hidden stories and worth!