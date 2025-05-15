Unlock the mystery behind your antiques at this exciting community event
Not only will you gain insight into your treasured possessions, but you’ll also be supporting a fantastic cause while enjoying a delightful afternoon of discovery, tea, and cake. Come along, share your stories, and maybe even uncover a hidden gem!
Don’t miss this chance to meet a renowned TV expert and be part of an unforgettable day at Nuthall Temple Community Centre.
Join us at:
Nuthall Temple Community Centre
Nottingham Road, Nottingham, NG16 1DP
Thursday 26th June 2025
2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
£5 entry includes a hot drink, cake, and your first item valued
Additional items: £2 each
Bring your treasures and discover their hidden stories and worth!