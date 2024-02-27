World-class art is coming to Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

During March, the Art Explora Mobile Museum, in collaboration with Tate and MuMo, is coming to Ashfield, bringing genuine works of art to Kirkby, Hucknall and Sutton, as part of a 12 week tour.

The mobile museum, a unique trailer designed by Matali Crasset, is hosting the exhibition ‘Soup, Socks and Spiders! Art of the Everyday’. Including paintings, drawings, photographs, prints, film, digital art, and sculpture by artists including Andy Warhol, Cornelia Parker, Damien Hirst, David Hockney, Dorothea Tanning, Fernand Léger, Nam June Paik, Phyllida Barlow, Roy Lichtenstein, Vanessa Bell, and Wolfgang Tillmans.

As part of this unique tour, Ashfield Council is hosting three mini events on each Saturday that the Mobile Museum is visiting – with the tour coming to Hucknall on Saturday, March 16.

The Art Explora Mobile Museum is coming to Hucknall. Photo: Peter Byrne

Residents will be able to view the exhibition (with no need to book), have their faces painted, do arts and crafts, and listen to music by Inspire’s Red Hot Band, all for free.

During the week schools and community groups will be receiving guided tours of the exhibitions and workshops hosted by the Mobile Museum team.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “We are thrilled that Ashfield is one of only nine locations in the country to be chosen as part of the tour.

"A lot of our residents won’t have had the chance to visit galleries in London and further afield to see genuine artwork, so bringing the art to them is an amazing opportunity.

"We know the value of culture and art, especially for young people, to broaden minds and encourage creativity and imagination.

"Ashfield Council is proud to support the mobile museum and we can’t wait to welcome it into the district.”

Helen Legg, director at Tate Liverpool, added: “Tate is proud to be working with Art Explora on the mobile museum that will bring artwork from the national collection closer to more people across the country.

"It is rare that the collection is shown in this way, in non-traditional settings, but it is key if we are to breakdown perceived barriers and bring crucial encounters with art to young people and communities.

"We learnt last year, when this project was in Liverpool, that the alternative learning environment provided meaningful, memorable experiences to young people.

"I’m thrilled that works from the National Collection will be touring the country and reaching thousands more people in the coming months, promoting the importance of creative learning and access to the arts for young people.

Frédéric Jousset, founder of Art Explora, said: “Art Explora is based on the core belief that art should be accessible to everyone.

"We try to bring art to new places, new audiences, new communities.

"The mobile museum is an opportunity for thousands of people, and especially school children, to experience art for the first time, right on their doorsteps.

"In this time of crisis for local authorities, with increasing pressures on arts budgets and arts provision on a regional and local level, the Art Explora Mobile Museum is a chance to level up between the children who have access to art and the ones who get left behind.