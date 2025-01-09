Young local talents Dring and Jude Kirk join line-up at Nottingham Beat The Streets charity festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dring and Jude Kirk who attend Inspire Youth Arts’ Singer Songwriter Academy in Mansfield have been invited to perform at Beat The Streets on Sunday 26 January. This significant annual charity music festival aims to unite the community to battle homelessness and raise vital funds for Framework.

Jude Kirk is a gifted singer-songwriter from Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Jude is set to take the music scene by storm with his electrifying blend of Rock and Roll. Drawing inspiration from legendary acts such as The Beatles, T.Rex, Queen, and the iconic Elvis Presley, Jude infuses his music with a nostalgic yet refreshing energy that captivates audiences of all ages.

Dring is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter from Nottingham. Dring uses her songwriting as a form of storytelling, taking inspiration from folk and indie artists, such as Joni Mitchell, Hozier, and Marcus Mumford. Dring has signed her first record deal with Lionbear Records, a label recently created by Rich Castillo, former EMI Records Senior Vice President.

The festival is a huge milestone for both artists and is testament to the exceptional training and support from Inspire Youth Arts. National promoter Joseph Patten scouted both Dring and Jude Kirk at Inspire Youth Arts' industry day in September 2024. The event featured focused workshops led by professionals designed to help young artists break into the industry.

Beat The Streets has hosted hundreds of local and national artists, including Jake Bugg, Saint Raymond, and Sleaford Mods since the launch in 2018. This year’s festival will feature over 50 artists at various venues across the city centre, including Rock City, Rescue Rooms, The Bodega, Stealth, and Rough Trade.

Peter Gaw, CEO at Inspire, said: "I am delighted and proud that Inspire Youth Arts is foundational in supporting Dring and Jude Kirk to reach a professional stage."

"I know both talented young artists will achieve great things. I look forward to supporting their journey."

Tickets for Beat The Streets can be purchased online at Beatthestreetsuk.com for a minimum donation of £15.