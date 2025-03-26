Acrisure announces long-term sponsorship partnership with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club

Acrisure, the fintech leader that operates a top-10 UK insurance broker, and parent company of Nottingham-based Russell Scanlan, has announced a major new sponsorship deal with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

The Trent Bridge sponsorship marks the company’s expanding presence in the UK, following the acquisition of its first UK-based insurance broker in 2018.

The deal will see the UK insurance business become the official insurance partner of the club and sponsor of the Trent Bridge Fox Road stand, renamed as the Acrisure Stand. Acrisure branding will also feature on the sleeve of the playing shirt of The Blaze, who represent Nottinghamshire at the highest level of women’s domestic cricket. The initial three-year agreement is expected to be the foundation for a long-term collaboration.

Acrisure has an established reputation for high-profile sports sponsorships in the U.S., including the Acrisure Stadium, home to the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers and the Acrisure Arena, hosting the Seattle Kraken’s American Hockey League team.

Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, explains the move: “We feel that there’s a strong cultural alignment between NCCC and Acrisure – an international venue, a strong commitment to community outreach and a proactive approach to the development of women’s cricket in the UK.

“Additionally, Russell Scanlan, Nottingham’s longest-established insurance broker—founded in 1881—is one of Acrisure’s most valued partners, and oldest globally.

“They have had a close supporting relationship with NCCC and Trent Bridge for over 25 years. It seemed wholly appropriate that Acrisure look to expand on that partnership between two heritage brands, build on that shared history, whilst supporting impressive plans for the future of the club and the venue. We’re excited for the new season and to be able to promote the sport, the venue and the city.”

”We are delighted to welcome Acrisure into our Trent Bridge family,” said Nottinghamshire’s CEO Lisa Pursehouse. “Having enjoyed a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship with Russell Scanlan, we're pleased to be able to strengthen our partnership through their parent company.

“By featuring both as stand sponsor, on the sleeves of The Blaze's playing shirts, and with aspirations to work alongside the Club to engage with the Nottinghamshire community, Acrisure has shown a real commitment to our sport and our venue and we look forward to working together over the coming years.”

Acrisure is a global financial services company with leading platforms in insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity and mortgage services. Cutting-edge technology informs and connects clients with customised solutions. Acrisure in the U.K. has acquired 15 businesses since 2018 and employing over 650. Globally, Acrisure operates across 21 countries, employing over 19,000 people worldwide.