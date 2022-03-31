The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region, with salaries of up to £41,235.

All three stores at Hucknall, Bulwell and Top Valley are currently advertising for a new deputy manager and all three stores also all have openings now for store assistants, stock assistants, cleaners and store apprentices.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket expecting to create more than 2,000 new jobs nationwide, adding to the 7,000 permanent roles already created over the past two years.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Nottinghamshire.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store assistants at Aldi can earn at least £10.10 an hour nationally, and £11.55 inside the M25.

Aldi remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth £750 a year.