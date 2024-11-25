All eyes on opticians’ new look

A Hucknall opticians is undergoing a complete transformation and will unveil its new look at a celebratory event on Wednesday, 4 December.

Following a significant store refurbishment, Specsavers at 56 High Street, will be joined by Father Christmas who will be officially cutting the ribbon alongside his Specsavers elves! The event will coincide with the Hucknall Christmas Celebration and annual Christmas lights switch on taking place the same day.

Colleagues will be welcoming customers into the new-look store with warm mince pies and lots of festive cheer. The team will also have bags of reindeer food in return for a donation to the charity Crisis and seasonal gift bags to give away to the first 100 customers who visit the store.

Following on from the store’s expansion in 2021 which brought all testing rooms to ground floor level, making them accessible for everyone, and the creation of a new seating area and dedicated space for collection and aftercare, this latest investment focuses on enhancing and freshening up the existing space. There will be new shop floor fixtures to make it even easier to browse the wide range of frames available, digital window displays and fresh decor throughout.

Janet Archer, retail director at Specsavers Hucknall, says: ‘We can’t wait to welcome our customers into our amazing new-look store and kick start the festive season at the same time. Our priority with this transformation was to further enhance the overall customer experience and, with the changes we’ve made, we’re sure everyone will see the benefit.’

The store’s technology includes OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) machines, which takes a 3D image of the back of the eye to help spot serious eye conditions, including glaucoma, up to four years earlier than traditional methods. There is also a hearing booth for audiology services and an extensive range of frames to suit every face shape, style and budget and contact lens options available.

‘While the store is closed for the refurbishment from 3pm on Sunday, 1 December and all-day Monday, 2 and Tuesday, 3 December we will be taking the whole team away for team building,’ concludes Janet. ‘It will be a great way to celebrate the team, bring everyone together and help build further on our award-winning customer service. We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the store on Wednesday, 4 December from 11am.’