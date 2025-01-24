Another UK first for EMA’s Assisted Travel service, with new electric vehicle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Disabled and less mobile customers at East Midlands Airport (EMA) may now be transported to their plane on the first fully electric vehicle of its kind in use at a UK airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMA has added a Bulmor E-Sidebull to its fleet of ‘ambulift’ vehicles – specialised buses which transport passengers from the terminal and provide level access onto aircraft using hydraulic lifts.

It’s the first fully electric ambulift in EMA’s fleet of five ambulifts and the first of this electric model operating at any airport in the UK – demonstrating EMA’s commitment to decarbonisation of its operations as well as its exceptional service for customers. A second Bulmor E-Sidebull is on order to join EMA’s fleet this spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Leicestershire MP Amanda Hack visited the airport on Thursday 23 January to see the new electric ambulift as part of EMA’s efforts to decarbonise its operations, as well as offering an improved service to its customers. She was also shown a range of other improvements currently underway at the airport, including new generation security arrangements, modernised toilets and changes to the Rapid Drop-Off area to improve traffic flow.

Amanda Hack MP receiving a demonstration of the new electric ambulift from EMA customer services staff

EMA gained the top rating from the Civil Aviation Authority for its Assisted Travel service for the fifth year running earlier this year. Assisted travel provides support for people facing any physical and non-physical barrier to travelling by air. The service provides wheelchairs, ramps, aisle chairs and ambulift vehicles. It also gives passengers access to quiet rooms, priority boarding and green lanyards to discreetly flag to staff that wearers may need more time and attention.

EMA’s Assisted Travel service is provided by a 70-strong in-house team dedicated to helping people get ‘from kerbside to airside.’ It is a one-to-one service tailored to the needs of each individual. In 2023 it helped more than 71,000 EMA customers on their journey through the airport. In a further enhancement of its service, EMA recently became the first airport worldwide to launch a new app to help Assisted Travel customers take control of their journeys through the airport and benefit from a personalised service. EMA is also part of the Department for Transport’s Accessibility in Aviation Task and Finish Group, announced recently by Government.

As well as adding to the growing number of electric vehicles for ground operations at EMA, the E-SideBull’s docking procedure is up to 70% faster than regular alternatives - creating a time benefit for passengers as well as airport operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMA’s Customer Services and Planning Director Mike Grimes said: “We’re proud to provide an Assisted Travel service to our customers that’s among the best in the country, which we know is highly rated and valued by customers who need extra help and support on their journey through the airport.

“However, we’re always looking at ways to improve, and the new electric ambulift is part of that ongoing improvement, not only providing a quicker and easier service from terminal to aircraft, but also playing a part in our efforts to decarbonise airport operations. It follows the introduction of the new Assisted Travel app which is another first for EMA’s Assisted Travel service.”

Bulmor Airground’s Head of Sales, Konrad Gruber, said: “We are proud that East Midlands, UK’s best airport for assisted travel, has chosen to add another SideBull to their existing ambulift fleet.

“By choosing the new e-powered SideBull, a lift which is 100% electric, the choice is not only a benefit for all passengers using the assisted travel service, but also for a sustainable operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hack MP said: “It’s fantastic to see East Midlands Airport continuing to lead the way on assisted travel. The new electric ‘ambulift’ is a brilliant addition and will make a real difference for those who need that extra support, enabling them to still travel as comfortably as possible.

“The level of investment across the airport ahead of the peak summer season is clear to see and will certainly be appreciated by passengers over the months to come.”

Full details of EMA’s Assisted Travel service are available here: https://www.eastmidlandsairport.com/help/special-assistance/