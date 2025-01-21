Ashfield high street support programme rolled out after successful Hucknall pilot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More businesses are set to benefit from a programme aimed at revitalising Ashfield’s high streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after a pilot project in Hucknall last year connected five businesses in the town with High Street experts, who offered guidance and tailored support to improve trade.

One of them, Guilt Free Pleasures bakery on Annesley Road, saw an upturn in sales and a growing customer base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lauren Watson said: “I’d highly recommend it to any local business.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters with Lauren Watson, owner of Guilt Free Pleasures bakery, during the pilot project. Photo: Submitted

"The results have been fantastic and I’m really pleased I took part.”

Now, the Ashfield High Street & Market Support Programme is being rolled out across the district thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The scheme will see Ashfield Council partner with SaveTheHighStreet.org – a collective of business and High Street experts – to team up with local businesses over an eight-week period to help boost footfall, increase trade, and reinvigorate the district’s high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will provide business owners with access to an innovative digital all- in-one support platform, designed to guide businesses through key growth strategies, with practical tools and resources to help businesses improve their operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

In addition, SaveTheHighStreet.org experts will conduct in-depth consultations with each participating business to identify specific areas where support can make the greatest impact.

The programme will also feature an online event where businesses can learn from success stories and gain insights from retail leaders across the UK.

SaveTheHighStreet.org representatives will be visiting Ashfield’s markets and high streets in the coming weeks to engage with local businesses, ensuring everyone who could benefit from the support has the chance to register and businesses can email [email protected] to request more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead for growth, regeneration and local planning, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to roll out this scheme to the wider business community across Ashfield.

“The Hucknall pilot demonstrated how valuable expert help can be to traders

"We want to see them thrive and succeed, as that brings real economic benefits to Ashfield.”

Julie Holden, community director at SaveTheHighStreet.org, added: “We are thrilled to continue our work with Ashfield Council, building on the

success of the Hucknall pilot.

"We’ve seen great results in other areas, and we’re excited to see similar success in Ashfield.”