Boost for Hucknall's High Street

Shops and businesses in Hucknall are to get expert help and advice in a move aimed at revitalising the town’s High Street and shopping centre.

A six-month programme, led by High Street experts, will help businesses unlock new ideas and fresh approaches to increase footfall in the town’s retail areas and make the most of trading opportunities.

The programme is being funded using some of the £3.2 million allocated to Ashfield District Council (ADC) from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) - a fund aimed at building pride in local communities and increasing life chances as part of the Levelling Up agenda.

ADC has appointed SaveTheHighStreet.org (STHS) to deliver the programme.

STHS is an industry-led movement with an advisory board of 200+ High Street businesses and retail experts, a fast-growing community of local champions and dozens of other partners across both public and private sectors.

The Hucknall programme will see SaveTheHighStreet.org work with individual businesses in Hucknall Town Centre, Annesley Road and Watnall Road.

Each business will have access to JO – a unique business support tool used in a range of ‘accelerator’ programmes to help make the most of trading opportunities.

Experts will also ‘deep dive’ into each business to find out what help and support can benefit them most.

There will also be access to an online event where top tips from across the UK will be shared.

The SaveTheHighStreet team will be out and about in the area over the coming weeks and will be connecting with local businesses and individuals to make sure everyone who needs to know about it does.

John Bennett, Executive Director Place, at Ashfield District Council, said:

“High Streets up and down the country have changed significantly in recent years. Retailers and businesses have been faced with some big challenges - the surge in online shopping, the fall-out from the pandemic and cost of living crisis. Ashfield’s High Streets have not been immune from that.

“We know how important High Streets are to our communities and it’s why we’re excited about the opportunities this partnership with SaveTheHighStreet.org gives businesses in Hucknall.

“Our ambition is to make Ashfield a great place to live, work and visit. We continue to secure significant investment across the District and this programme is another example of our determination to help revitalise our High Streets and town centres, following on from the support made available to businesses in Sutton and Kirkby through the Council’s Business Support Service and Enterprising Ashfield.”

Julie Holden, Community Director at SaveTheHighStreet.org said:

“We are delighted to be working with Ashfield District Council to provide dedicated support to Hucknall’s high street businesses as part of this pilot programme. We have seen some great results in other areas recently and we look forward to getting started.

“Having access to the JO Accelerator is like having a whole team at your fingertips. The programme will help to develop and implement a plan to boost local footfall for the town’s high street businesses.”