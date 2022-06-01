Bulwell Boots branch to be closed down in August

Rumours had surfaced on community social media groups that the town centre branch was facing closure.

And now, the Nottingham-based company has confirmed the bad news which will mean job losses and another famous old name disappearing from the Bulwell high street.

In a statement, a Boots UK spokesperson said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most.

Boots in Bulwell will be closing its doors for good in August. Photo: Google

"It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

"Unfortunately we have taken the decision to close the store on Commercial Road in Bulwell and we can confirm the store will be closing in August 2022.