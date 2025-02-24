Bulwell bus routes operator appoints new operations manager

Bus operator Nottingham City Transport (NCT) has appointed Nigel Eggleton as its new operations manager.

Nigel brings more than 40 years of experience in the bus industry to NCT – which operates bus services in Bulwell – including working with some of the UK’s most recognised transport operators, such as Arriva, Go-Ahead, Transdev and First Bus.

Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles, including commercial director at Oxford Bus Company, sales and marketing director at Transdev Blazefield and managing director at First South Yorkshire and the Midlands.

Beyond his professional career, Nigel is actively involved in the wider transport industry.

Nigel Eggleton has been appointed as new operations manager at NCT. Photo: Submitted

He serves as chairman of the Omnibus Society, President of the Leicester Transport Heritage Trust, and Trustee of the UK Bus Archive, demonstrating his commitment to the preservation and advancement of public transport in the UK.

As Operations Manager, he will be responsible for leading and supporting the team of more than 800 drivers, as well as the service delivery team, to provide a reliable and punctual service to customers.

He will also be working alongside the wider management team to ensure operational excellence.

Nigel saidL “Joining a bus company like NCT was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

"I look forward to bringing my many years of experience to the team and contributing new and innovative ways to support and value our 800 drivers.“

David Conway, NCT head of operations, added: “I am delighted to welcome Nigel on board.

"His wealth of experience, built over his long and varied career in the industry, will be of great value to both the operations team and the future success of NCT.”