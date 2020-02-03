Bulwell firm is expanding after appointing new members of its management team

A business based in Bulwell is continuing to grow after appointing three new members to its management team.

Renault Trucks Dealer, RH Commercial Vehicles (RHCV), which has its head office at Blenheim Industrial Estate in Bulwell, specialises in sales, parts and servicing for heavy and light commercial vehicles.

The three new appointments follow a significant period of growth for the company, as well as a £3.5m investment in a new headquarters in July 2019.

The strengthened team will be pivotal in streamlining and improving customer and employee experience, whilst enabling continued growth for the business.

Robert Pick has moved from financial director to business performance director.

Having joined the RHCV team in 2015, Robert was previously responsible for heading up the finance department.

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving improvement in quality of service, overseeing risk management and maximising profitability through the provision of training, new automation systems and improved efficiency across the business.

Ben Jeays has been newly appointed as financial director, overseeing the eight strong finance department.

With more than ten years’ experience, working for corporations in both the East Midlands and London, including global management consultancy, WYG Group, Ben brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

And after 13 years with RHCV, James Daykin has also been promoted to group dealer manager.

Having started with the business as a parts apprentice, James was promoted to dealer point manager. During this time, he played a significant role in RHCV’s growth, increasing revenue by 50 per cent.

Nigel Baxter, managing director at RHCV, said: “RHCV has gone from strength to strength in the last year and the appointment of our two directors and group dealer manager, will ensure we are pushing ahead with our ambitious business plans in 2020.

“Their combined experience and knowledge will allow us to offer even more expertise for our customers at this time of growth.”