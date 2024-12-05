Bulwell MP backs giving councils new powers to auction off empty high street shops

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab) has backed Government plans to give two Nottinghamshire councils new powers by to tackle the scourge of empty high street shops.

Both Mansfield Council and Bassetlaw Council are among four nationwide that can now auction off leases for commercial properties that have been empty for long periods, helping bring business back to the high street and drive growth across the country.

High Street Rental Auctions (HSRA) will create a ‘right to rent’ for businesses and community groups, giving them access to city, town and village centre sites.

The changes will stop disengaged landlords sitting on empty lots for more than 365 days in a 24-month period, before councils can auction a one-to-five year lease.

Alex Norris says High Street Rental Auctions will be an important weapon in councils' armoury to bring life back to high streets. Photo: Submitted

However before putting a property to a rental auction, a local authority must first seek to resolve the vacancy by engaging with the landlord.

Additional local authorities have been invited to join the programme at a later stage, though it has not been revealed at this stage which authorities these are

The Government is committing more than £1m in funding to support the auction process.

Mr Norris, local growth minister, said: “High streets lie at the heart of communities the length and breadth of this country.

"But in many areas, they are not what they used to be.

“Small businesses need our support and that’s why we are creating a ‘right to rent’ so that high street lots that have been left empty for far too long can be brought back to life.

"We want shops and shoppers back on the high street – and that’s what these changes will help to bring.”

He continued on the Goverment’s gov.uk website: “As a former local councillor, I know that this transformation must be locally led, which is why we are wasting no time in giving local leaders the powers and resources they need to take back control and deliver the change their communities need.

“HSRA will be an important weapon in their armoury.

“We know this will take time and effort to achieve and we are under no illusions about the scale of the task we face.

“But we can only succeed by putting local leaders back in the driving seat as we work together to lay the ground for a better future, creating safer, more welcoming, more vibrant high streets that bring people and businesses together.”

Jonathan Reynolds MP (Lab), business secretary, added: "Empty shop premises that gather dust aren't doing any good to high streets, jobs and the economy.

"This is why we said we'd lift the shutters and we are delivering on that promise.

"Paired with the wider small business strategy to tackle late payments, getting more SMEs exporting, and boosting access to finance, we are unashamedly backing small firms, to get more people into well paid jobs and help grow our economy.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, making up 99 per cent of UK companies and employing more than 60 per cent of the workforce.

"When they thrive, the country thrives.”