Bulwell Tesco re-opens after building suffered strucutral damage
The store, on Jennison Street, was forced to close last Saturday after what the company described as a ‘maintenance issue’ when part of one of the side walls of the building slipped.
A section of facsia then fell off, leading to the building remaining closed over the weekend and into Monday.
Monday saw maintenance teams on site repairing the damage and repairs have now been completed sufficiently enough for the store to re-open and allow the public back in.
Maintenance teams are likely to continue working on site this week finishing off any last small repairs needed, but these works will not affect customers.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “Our Bulwell Extra is now open as usual following a closure earlier this week due to a maintenance issue.
"We are sorry the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.”
