Bus company wants to hire 100 new drivers with full training and generous salaries

Are you interested in a career as a bus driver?

The bus company, based in Heanor, is recruiting for its depot in Derby and says that having an existing passenger-carrying vehicle licence is not necessary.

All positions are advertised as full-time, working a minimum of 39 hours a week at a rate of £10.34 an hour, and pay weekly.

New recruits must have an existing driving licence and have at least 12 months of driving experience and Trent Barton says "it will also help if you have your own transport".

Trent Barton's bus services run seven days a week, starting early in the morning and sometimes finishing at past midnight.

Overtime opportunities are also available according to the job advertisement.

The bus operator has been in business for over a century and provides services across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Staffordshire.

For its staff, Trent Barton is offering free transport on its services for them and a family member.

Staff can also benefit from discounts at a number of major brands and retailers.

Trent Barton says that it is looking for employees that are "enthusiastic, flexible, friendly and reliable and have a good sense of humour".

For those interested in the position, you can apply on Indeed.