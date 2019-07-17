Bus routes created to serve new homes in Hucknall

New homes being built in Hucknall will soon be served by two freshly created bus routes, thanks to Trentbarton.

The C1 and C2 Connect services will pick up and drop off residents moving into the houses on Harrier Park, near Rolls-Royce, and the Vaughan Estate, near Linby.

From Sunday, July 28, the buses will join the existing blue and green routes in connecting passengers to Hucknall town centre.

They will also run alongside the threes, which operate every ten minutes from Nottingham to Mansfield, the Amberline to Heanor and Derby, and the ever-popular 141.

The routes will serve Hucknall’s station, where passengers can hop on to a tram or East Midlands Trains service on the Robin Hood Line to continue their journeys.

Cherryl Holland, general manager at Trentbarton’s Sutton depot, said: “Hucknall is growing, and we are expanding our services to meet the needs of new residents for quick and comfortable ways to get to and from their town centre and onward transport.

“Three new drivers will join the team that works only on Connect services and is, therefore, very familiar with the town.

“We hope the people of Hucknall, new and old, welcome the drivers and their new and improved Connect services.”

C1 will run hourly to and from the Harrier Park development on the former RAF Hucknall and Rolls-Royce site, which will eventually house 900 new homes.

The Harrier Park masterplan also includes provision for a business park, set to create 1,500 new jobs.

C2 will also run every hour, looping within the Vaughan Estate to serve the new housing. Initially, the buses will travel along Papplewick Lane, but they will switch to Kenbrook Road once that has been formally adopted for traffic.

Funding for the C1 and C2 buses has been supported by money paid by the developers of the new housing schemes.

The routes are also part of Trentbarton’s partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council to improve transport links across Hucknall.

Furthermore, they will please critics who were worried that extra housing in the town would not be supported by the necessary infrastructure.