Allica Bank offers high interest on idle cash, cashback on spending, and a fully digital business account experience

A British bank on a mission to change the way businesses interact with their interest is offering a unique opportunity for firms to earn up to £10,000 over the course of a year - without lifting a finger.

Allica Bank, which last year became the fastest-growing startup in Europe, offers an account that combines high interest on idle cash, cashback on everyday spending, with a fully digital, hassle-free experience.

And, its bosses say, for businesses keeping significant funds in their account, this could be a game-changer.

For example, if a company routinely holds £250,000 in its account, it could potentially earn around £10,000 in interest over 12 months.

Companies could earn this bonus without having to juggle investments, risk any capital, or even think about their account.

Beyond interest, Allica Bank also offers cashback on everyday business purchases — up to 1.5% in some cases.

From office supplies to utilities, every transaction has the potential to earn more money and bolster the bottom line.

Allica Bank's system is digital-first, with an intuitive online interface and mobile app that lets you see your funds, track payments, and even link to accounting software like Sage or Xero. Plus, you’ll have a dedicated relationship manager for personalised support when you need it, giving you both efficiency and peace of mind.

Switching is straightforward too, thanks to the Current Account Switch Service. There are no hidden fees, so the interest you earn is genuinely yours to keep, and opening a new account takes just a few clicks.

To find out more, and to check if your business could be earning up to £10,000 next year, click here.

