'Chatty Man' Alan Carr left in awe by Hucknall slimming consultants

Slimming World consultants from the Hucknall area celebrated their group’s success by meeting chat-show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Carr, a well-loved TV personality, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards in Birmingham with the organisation’s founder and chair, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Consultants Tanya Young, Lisa Greenwood, Hannah Packer, Stella Louttit, Anne Fortey and Beverley Achillea all got to meet him, and said it was “the perfect end to a fantastic year”.

Tanya said: “The members at our group in Hucknall make me burst with pride.

“Not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have also improved their health and completely changed their lives.

“We were honoured to represent Hucknall at the Slimming World Awards, and Alan was left in awe at the difference the group makes to people’s lives.”

Carr, renowned for his role as ‘Chatty Man’ in the popular Channel 4 show, said: “I met so many people who have transformed their lives, and it was clear how much the support they receive from their Slimming World ‘family’ means to them.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of their consultants and group each week.

“I left the awards ceremony feeling so uplifted and positive. I wish I could have bottled some of that Slimming World feeling.”

Miles-Bramwell opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and, over the last 50 years, the organisation has helped more than one million people across the country lose weight.

Tanya added: “For many people, taking that first step to join a group takes a huge amount of courage. But they’re always certain of a warm welcome, and a fabulously flexible eating plan that means they’re never hungry while losing weight.

“When they join a group and stay each week, members support each other with motivation, tips and ideas, cheering each other on and boosting each other to face any challenges.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things they didn’t think possible before losing weight amazes me.”