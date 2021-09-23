Cheaper beer for today at two Hucknall and Bulwell pubs

Prices at the JD Wetherspoon-owned pubs The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall and the William Peverel in Bulwell will be reduced to mark Tax Equality Day.

So, for example, a pint of beer costing £1.99 will be reduced to £1.84, while a traditional breakfast costing £3.59 will cost £3.32 on the day.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to five per cent VAT as a result of the VAT cut by the Chancellor in July 2020.

The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall will cut its prices for one day next week

However, this will change on October 1, when the VAT rate will rise to 12.5 per cent, with the Government’s aim of returning VAT to 20 per cent, in stages, in 2022.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants, in normal circumstances, pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“However, as a result of the VAT increase to 12.5 per cent on October 1, we will have to increase food prices.

“Therefore, on Wednesday September 29, we will increase prices on our meals by 50p.