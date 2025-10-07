Amazon’s latest major Fire TV decision could spell the end of ‘dodgy’ Firesticks

Amazon has launched a new Fire TV Stick.

The device could spell the end of so-called ‘dodgy’ Firesticks.

But what has the tech giant changed to clampdown on illegal streaming?

Amazon could have just quietly killed off ‘dodgy’ Firesticks with its latest change. The tech giant is rolling out new versions of its iconic streaming device and it could have a surprising consequence.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Select has just gone on sale and it makes it ‘significantly’ harder to illegally stream shows, movies, and sports on it, Cordbusters reports. The device uses a brand new operating system and it comes after Sky called for a crackdown on modified Firesticks.

But why could this new device spell the end for ‘dodgy’ devices? Here’s all you need to know:

Has Amazon killed off the ‘dodgy’ Firestick?

Person using an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Photo: Anna Quelhas - stock.adobe.com | Anna Quelhas - stock.adobe.com

Cordbusters reports that the newest generation of Amazon streaming devices carries a major change that will have serious ramifications for the future of so-called ‘dodgy’ Firesticks. Unlike the previous version, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select carries a brand new operating system.

Called Vega OS, it makes it much harder for people to install the sideloaded apps that make illegal streaming possible. Every previous version of Amazon’s Firestick ran on an Android operating service but it is now moving over to a Linux-based one instead.

Only the new generation Fire TV Stick 4K Select carries the operating system for now, but expect future devices also to run it. Announcing it, Amazon said: “Our newest Fire TV Stick, the 4K Select, helps you maximize every pixel of your 4K TVs at an incredible value.

“It delivers vibrant 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support and apps that launch remarkably fast. The performance comes from our new operating system, Vega, which is responsive and highly efficient. Everything you need is right in the box—it works with your favorite streaming services, and will soon support Xbox Gaming, Luna, and Alexa+.”

Cordbuster reports that apps on the Vega OS are built completely different to Android ones and that the latter are not compatible at all. Amazon has also revealed that “for enhanced security, only apps from the Amazon Appstore on Fire TV are available for download”.

Older Fire TV Sticks still currently run on the Android-based operating system for now.

