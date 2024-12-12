Local councils are offering vital support through the Household Support Fund 💡

Thousands of households will soon receive £300 payments through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The HSF is designed to help with essential costs such as food, clothing and utility bills, providing support through vouchers and small grants to ease the burden of the cost-of-living crisis.

Administered by local councils, the amount of support available varies by region. Below, we’ve highlighted the latest HSF schemes announced by local councils this week.

For information on similar programs in your area, refer to the details provided at the end of this article.

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Blackpool

Blackpool Council is offering payments of £200 or £300 to households struggling with energy costs. Eligible households can receive £200 if one or two people live in the property, or £300 if three or more people live there.

The payment will be made directly to your energy provider and appear as credit on your bill. You can apply for this support if you:

Are aged 16 or over and responsible for paying the electricity or gas bills for your property

Are a Blackpool Council resident

Are experiencing financial hardship and lack "enough resources to meet your immediate short-term needs"

Have not received a Household Support Fund payment in the past 12 months

You do not need to be receiving Universal Credit or any other Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) benefits to qualify. However, you must provide evidence of financial hardship.

With your application, you’ll need to submit:

Your most recent full month of bank, building society, or savings account statements for all accounts belonging to you and all other adults in your household. These statements must display all transactions, not just balances.

A copy of your electricity or gas bill showing your name, address, supplier’s name, and account number.

If you are on a prepayment meter, you’ll need to create an online account with your supplier and provide a screenshot or photo showing your name, address, supplier’s name, and pre-pay account number.

The council says that applications without the required evidence will be automatically declined.

For more information, head to Blackpool Council’s website

Cambridgeshire

In Cambridgeshire, households may qualify for financial support from the fund if they live in the county, have £16,000 or less in money, savings, and investments, and have low income.

Eligibility depends on factors such as whether the household consists of a single adult or couple, as well as the number of children.

Additional eligibility may apply to individuals receiving Council Tax Support, Sure Start Maternity Grant, Free School Meals Vouchers, or participating in the Healthy Start scheme.

The application requires you to answer questions about energy bill arrears, reduced gas and electricity use due to debt, food bank usage, and involvement with support services related to issues like homelessness, addiction, debt management, domestic abuse, immigration, or mental health.

The Cambridgeshire County Council website says that while the funding is open to all, certain households are particularly encouraged to apply.

These include individuals with disabilities facing higher utility bills, those receiving housing benefit, and people who are entitled to but not currently claiming any qualifying benefits.

For more information, head to Cambridgeshire County Council’s website

Dudley

In Dudley, the bulk of the council’s funds will be allocated through key council services and voluntary sector organizations.

But targeted financial assistance will also be provided to 2,989 pensioners who do not receive pension credit but are supported with housing benefit and council tax.

Eligible individuals will receive a £125 supermarket card to help alleviate the impact of rising living costs. These cards will be distributed automatically.

£350,000 from the Household Support Fund will also be available in January for residents of the borough, of all ages, to apply for a one-time payment of £200.

For more information, head to Dudley Council’s website

Kent

Thousands of state pensioners missing out on winter fuel payments could be eligible for £200 in Kent.

The support, provided in the form of vouchers for food and energy, is available to residents on low incomes who do not qualify for winter fuel payments. The scheme, called the Pensioner Just Missing Out scheme, is open for applications now.

To qualify, you or your partner must be aged 66 or older and reside in Kent, within one of the 12 local authorities covered by Kent County Council (excluding Medway, Bexley and Bromley).

You must have an annual income between £11,343.80 (or £17,313.40 for a joint household) and £40,000 before tax. Additionally, you must not have more than £1,000 in savings or be receiving Pension Credit.

Plymouth

Plymouth council is offering assistance with food and fuel. Eligible individuals can apply for £240 in supermarket vouchers, valid at Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, or Iceland (ensure the voucher can be used online before choosing a retailer).

Eligible applicants can also apply for £196 in top-up voucher codes for pre-payment meters (available for card or key users, not app users) or a £200 credit voucher for credit accounts (where bills are paid monthly or quarterly) or smart meters.

Eligible individuals may also apply for an essential appliance, including delivery, installation and removal of an old appliance if needed.

They can also apply for an essential household item or piece of furniture, which includes delivery, though some items may require self-assembly. Vouchers for clothing may also be available.

Households can only apply for this fund if they did not receive support in previous rounds of the Household Support Fund between November 2023 and September 2024.

Only one application is allowed per household, and applicants must reside in Plymouth.

Reading

Reading Borough Council is distributing thousands of vouchers to over 5,000 local households this week to assist with living costs.

1,100 pensioner households, who no longer receive Winter Fuel Payments but are receiving either Council Tax Reduction support or Housing Benefit, will each receive £200.

Nearly 4,000 households with a child eligible for Pupil Premium Free School Meals will receive a £125 voucher. Additionally, 260 care leavers will also receive £125 vouchers.

For more information, head to Reading Borough Council’s website

Tameside

Couples and families with children in Tameside can apply for one-time grants of up to £200 from the Household Support Fund, while individuals living alone can claim £100.

The funding is available to Tameside residents aged 16 and over who receive at least one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit (with no earnings or net earnings of £935 or less in the last monthly assessment period, including your partner’s earnings)

Employment and Support Allowance (income-related)

Income Support

Pension Credit

Job Seekers Allowance (income-related)

Council Tax Support

Housing Benefit

Pensioners who are not receiving any of these benefits but are still struggling with fuel and food costs are encouraged to contact the council’s welfare rights advice line, available Monday and Wednesday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at 0800 074 9958.

For more information, head to Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Have you applied for the Household Support Fund in your area, or do you have questions about eligibility? Share your experiences, tips or questions in the comments section.