Hucknall businesses issue rallying call for people to shop local and help the high street

This week, Ashfield District Council chiefs have urged people to shop local as traders and businesses welcome back customers as lockdown measures continue to ease across England and high streets start to fully open up again.

And this call has been echoed by independent shop owners and traders in Hucknall who say people’s support is more vital now than ever.

Jonathan Severn, of butchers Lawrence Severn & Son on High Street said: “I’d like to thank the many people of Hucknall who have continued to support us throughout the last 18 months, whatever the weather, and also my staff who have worked so hard to keep us going during this time.

Jonathan Severn thanked everyone who has continued to support his business during the pandemic

"The local high street and businesses like ours play a very big part in people’s lives and lifestyles and when lockdown came, the high street suffered.

"At one point I think there was only us, the fruit shop and the Post Office who were open.

"So it’s vital now that people come back and support all local businesses again.”

That view was shared by Gail Wynne and Andrew Grainger, who run The Fruit Corner on High Street.

Andrew Granger of The Fruit Corner

Gail said: “We have had very good support from customers during lockdown but it’s very important that people continue to do so or independent shops could disappear.

"It’s great to see the council coming and out calling for people to support local shops and I think people will come out and do so.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said it was an ‘exciting time for Ashfield’ and urged residents to do their bit in the post-lockdown recovery.

He said: “The past year has been extremely difficult for most businesses in Ashfield.

“It’s great to see all the traders who unfortunately had to close during lockdown, open up again and see our town centres filling up.

"It’s an exciting time for Ashfield and we really want residents to come out this summer and shop small.