Hucknall Co-op store gets a £100,000 makeover

The Central England Co-op on Watnall Road has received a raft of updates to give it a fresher, lighter feel and to include several new ranges and features to boost its offering to the local community.

This follows the store’s colleagues going above and beyond in the last 18 months and working around the clock to ensure vulnerable people across the community have continued to have access to vital food and essentials throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The store has been undergoing a makeover in recent weeks with changes including an updated product range to better reflect customers’ requirements including an improved food to go section.

Store manager Joanne Lofts (centre) and colleagues in the new-look Hucknall store

The store also has new internal signage and decoration, including a refreshed kiosk area and new internal features such as a new Costa coffee machine and a Tango Ice Blast machine is on the way soon.

Outside, new external features include a new external seating area and new parent and child car parking spaces.

Joanna Lofts, store manager, said: “It has been a really big transformation for the store, and we are all really excited about the changes and have been thrilled with the positive feedback we have had from the community so far.

“It is a big morale boost for the team after the challenges we’ve all faced in these uncertain times, and it is like having a brand-new store to come to.

"It feels much more spacious when you walk in and has a completely new look.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience while the work has been completed but I hope they agree with us that it has been worth it.”

The store is open every day from 7am to10pm and has a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special.