Hucknall discount store ready to relaunch with revamped new style and look

The new store, which opened just last month, is being re-launched as Stock Giant Boutique on Friday, June 17 at 9am.

John Cartledge, store manager, said: “We’ve been made to feel really welcome and have taken on board feedback from our the first few weeks of trading in Hucknall.

"Based on what customers within the community have told us, we have decided to focus the ranging for this store around the clothing and the health & beauty sectors.

"We are pleased to announce that the Stock Giant Boutique will provide the local community with ‘High Street fashion for less’, where customers can purchase major High Street clothing brands under one roof at low prices.”

“For those customers requiring products from our other ranges, either online or our Sutton-in-Ashfield store just talk to us, and if the line is in stock we can have it delivered to the Hucknall store for pick up.