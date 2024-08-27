Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hotels are likely to fill up quickly in the cities Oasis are visiting in 2025 🌟

The Gallagher brothers have confirmed Oasis are reforming for a 2025 UK and Ireland stadium tour

They will play shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin in 2025

Tickets for the reunion tour go on sale on Saturday 31 August, with high demand guaranteed

The reunion marks the end of years of speculation and brotherly acrimony between the Gallaghers

Fans are already preparing to plan trips to attend the shows, with accommodation likely to fill up quickly

The long-awaited Oasis reunion is finally happening!

After years of speculation, the Gallagher brothers have put their differences aside to announce a series of UK and Ireland stadium shows for 2025.

Set to take place in July and August, the tour will stop in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

For die-hard fans, attending one of these shows is a dream come true, but with ticket sales beginning on Saturday 31 August, planning the trip is essential - especially when it comes to booking accommodation.

With hotels likely to fill up fast and prices potentially soaring, here’s a guide on how to secure the best deals on hotels for the Oasis reunion tour.

Noel and Liam Gallagher on the 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Italian TV Show in 2008 (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Book early

When it comes to booking a hotel, timing can significantly impact the price you pay.

Hotels typically release rooms around 11 months in advance, so for a show scheduled in July 2025, availability may start opening up as early as August or September this year.

But with such a high-demand event, you might want to secure your accommodation as soon as rooms become available.

Prices often start lower when rooms are first released and then gradually increase as availability decreases - by booking early, you can lock in a better rate and avoid the inevitable price hikes as the event draws nearer.

This strategy is riskier, but it’s also worth considering that some hotels may offer last-minute deals if they have unsold rooms closer to the event - though you may struggle to find accommodation near the venue if you wait too long.

Another option is to book a fully refundable room. Some hotels offer rates that are higher if you want flexibility in cancelling or changing your reservation, but if prices drop closer to the event, you can cancel your original booking and rebook at the lower rate.

Be flexible

If your schedule allows, consider being flexible with your travel dates.

While the Oasis tour dates are fixed, arriving a day earlier or leaving a day later can sometimes result in cheaper hotel rates.

Midweek stays are often less expensive than weekends, so if you can avoid booking your hotel for a Saturday night, you might find better rates.

Use price comparison websites

Price comparison websites like Booking.com, Hotels.com and Trivago are invaluable tools for finding the best hotel deals.

They allow you to compare prices from different booking sites, helping you find the most competitive rates. Set up price alerts on these websites to receive notifications if prices drop for your preferred hotel or area.

Another tip is to check the hotel’s own website for deals. Sometimes, hotels offer exclusive discounts or perks, like free breakfast or room upgrades, if you book directly with them rather than through a third-party site.

Check loyalty programmes and credit card rewards

If you frequently stay in hotels or use certain credit cards, you may already have access to loyalty programs or rewards that can save you money.

Many hotel chains offer loyalty programs where you can earn points for every stay, which can be redeemed for free nights or upgrades.

Credit cards with travel rewards can also be a great way to offset the cost of your accommodation, either through points that can be used to book hotels or through cashback offers.

If you’re not already a member of a hotel loyalty program, now might be a good time to join. Some programs offer immediate perks like discounted rates, free Wi-Fi or late check-out just for signing up.

Go as a group

If you’re travelling with a group of friends, consider booking multiple rooms or a larger holiday rental together - many hotels and Airbnb hosts offer discounts for group bookings or extended stays.

Additionally, booking multiple rooms at the same hotel might give you some negotiating power to ask for a discount or added perks like free parking or breakfast.

If you are attending the concert as part of a large group, reach out to the hotel directly to inquire about group booking rates.

When booking a holiday rental, larger properties can be surprisingly affordable when the cost is split among several people. This can also make your trip more enjoyable, as you’ll have more space to relax and socialise.

Consider alternative accommodation

Hotels aren’t the only option when it comes to finding a place to stay. Alternative accommodations like Airbnb, holiday rentals and even hostels can offer more budget-friendly options, especially if you’re travelling with a group.

Airbnb and holiday rentals can be particularly cost-effective if you’re staying for several days, as they often come with kitchen facilities that allow you to save on meals.

But, as with hotels, demand for these types of accommodations will be high during the Oasis tour, so early booking is advised.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option and don’t mind sharing space with other travellers, hostels can be a great way to save money - some hostels even offer private rooms at a fraction of the cost of a hotel.

Book further away from the venue

With a high-profile event like the Oasis reunion tour, it’s almost certain that hotels in the surrounding areas will inflate their prices. This is especially true in cities like London, Manchester and Dublin, where demand for rooms will be exceptionally high.

One way to avoid inflated prices is to look for accommodation a little further from the venue.

Staying in a nearby suburb can significantly reduce your costs, and with good public transportation in cities like London and Manchester, you won’t have to worry about getting to the venue.

