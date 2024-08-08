Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One energy company is extending its £30m support fund after the government cut winter fuel payments

The news comes after the Government's somewhat controversial decision to remove winter fuel payments for millions of elderly individuals.

Octopus Energy has announced that it will continue its £30 million assistance fund through this winter, ensuring that pensioners who no longer qualify for state support under the new guidelines can still receive help.

In July, Labour revealed changes to the Government’s winter fuel payments scheme, making it no longer universally available to all pensioners in England and Wales.

Now, only pensioners receiving means-tested benefits will qualify for assistance, resulting in around 10 million people losing access to the payments.

(Photo: SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Previously, about 11.5 million pensioners were eligible for the payments - Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged that the decision to make the scheme more targeted was “difficult!.

Since these payments are devolved, Scotland and Northern Ireland set their own rules.

Octopus, the UK’s largest energy supplier, announced that it will allow lower-income pensioner households not receiving pension credit to apply for support through its Octo Assist fund.

Those who apply can receive discretionary credits of £50, £100 or £200.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said: “At times like this, we can’t expect the government to do everything – companies need to work hard on affordability too.

“That’s why we’ve expanded our Octo Assist fund to introduce extra support for the pensioners who need it most.”

Reeves has said that the Government will continue to provide winter fuel payments of £200 to households receiving pension credit, and £300 to those with a resident over 80 years old.

Pension Credit is often described as a gateway benefit as it can lead to further support – and some people could see their income boosted by thousands of pounds by making a successful claim. Even a small Pension Credit award can open doors to other benefits, including help with housing costs, council tax and heating bills.

“There’s a lot of Government and other support for pensioners but many don’t realise it,” said Jackson.

“Government data shows one in three pensioners eligible for pension credits are not claiming, so we’re training our team to help with this too.”

