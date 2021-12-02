Support Hucknall and Bulwell's independent high street traders on Small Business Saturday this weekend

Now in its ninth year in the UK, the campaign, which is on Saturday, December 4, has grown significantly each year with a record £1.1 billion spent with small businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2020, and 15.4 million people choosing to shop small.

The campaign is all about highlighting the depth and diversity of our high streets and the number of independent shops and businesses, all bringing their own unique touch to the towns they serve.

Paul Roadley, of Spelt & Rye on Annesley Road in Hucknall, said: “It’s important that people come and support small businesses like ours in the town because it’s good for towns like Hucknall to have these smaller businesses offering something a bit different.

Tim Gudgeon, of Dayus Furnishings, hopes more people will now choose to shop locally

"We’ve actually been alright this year but it’s always good to see people supporting all the smaller businesses.”

After a tough couple of years with Covid, small businesses will also be hoping this weekend provides a good springboard for Christmas sales, particularly with more potential Covid uncertainty on the horizon.

Tim Gudgeon, of Dayus Furnishings on Annesley Road in Hucknall, said: “It’s been difficult, we’ve been hit with less people coming in as people don’t really want to go out.

"Shopping local should be more important for people at the moment, hopefully so, but it’s been very, very quiet and we’ve had to just keep plodding along regardless.

"That’s why weekends like this one coming up are very important for small shops like ours.

"Hucknall doesn’t really have the greatest pull, we could do with a few more shops as well which will be good.

"But hopefully, we will see people coming back this weekend and over the next month to give us a push for Christmas.”

Businesses and customers can take part in Small Business Saturday on social media using the hashtag # SmallBizSatUK.