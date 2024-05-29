D2N2 LEP Chair launches £8m Early Stage Angel Investment Fund at UKREiiF

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Chair, Elizabeth Fagan announced the launch of D2N2 LEP’s Early Stage Angel Investment Fund at the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds last week.

Speaking at the interactive panel session ‘Focus on the East Midlands, our Time is Now’, alongside East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward, Elizabeth said:

“I’m delighted to announce today that we are launching our Early Stage Angel Investment Fund here in Leeds at UKREiiF.

"The purpose of the Fund is to stimulate investment and growth in ‘early stage’ companies – those that have been trading between six and 24 months – that are based in Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham or Nottinghamshire (the D2N2 region).

Elizabeth Fagan (L) launching the Fund at UKREiiF

D2N2 LEP is contributing £4 million to the Fund and this will be match-funded by our investment fund manager, Haatch. Our aim is that over the longer term, these funds will be re-invested in the programme, to catalyse investment and growth for further early stage companies.”

D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) covers the Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire region, convening the businesses, universities, colleges and local authorities in our region to drive low carbon, economic growth and productivity, skills and careers, inclusion and delivery excellence.