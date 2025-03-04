Davenham Switchgear launches in the UK as it prepares to open premier Notts site

Davenham Switchgear, a brand of Legrand and a leading supplier of low-voltage (LV) switchgear to the hyperscale data centre market, has chosen Nottingham as the home of its new global manufacturing site.

With over 40 years of expertise built at its Dublin headquarters, where around 350 staff are based, Davenham has established itself as a major player in powering hyperscale data centres worldwide. The company’s expansion into the UK marks a significant step in supporting the growing demands of global tech giants.

The new 100,000ft² facility at Fairham Business Park, secured in a deal facilitated by FHP Property Consultants, on behalf of global real estate investment manager, Hines, will manufacture cutting-edge LV switchgear for the world’s largest data centre operators. This technology plays a crucial role in supporting AI and cloud computing ambitions.

Nottingham was chosen for its excellent transport links, strong local labour market, and the availability of a high-quality facility, making it the ideal location for Davenham’s next phase of growth. The move will also create over 100 jobs, further strengthening the region’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Davenham Switchgear's new UK home; Nottingham's Fairham Business Park.

Commenting on the expansion of the company, chief executive officer at Davenham Switchgear, Tom Nicholson, said:

“We’re excited to bring Davenham Switchgear to Nottingham, with our new site opening later this year. Nottingham’s strong transport links, academic talent, and innovative business community make it the ideal location for us to expand our manufacturing capabilities. With our established reputation in Ireland for delivering cutting-edge solutions, we’re looking forward to joining the thriving business scene in Nottingham and the wider Midlands region.

“If you’d like to be a part of the team, and play an essential role in driving forward a modern, digital economy of the future, we’d love to hear from you.”

Securing the deal, Tim Gilbertson, equity director of FHP Property Consultants, added:

“The letting of over 100,000ft² in Nottingham’s foremost business location, Fairham Business Park, is a real boost for Nottingham and, indeed, the wider region.

“I am delighted that we managed to secure Davenham Switchgear as an occupier, on behalf of our clients, Hines, as it will bring jobs and investment to the region and complement the strong occupier line-up already at the business park.

“For all parties, this is a great deal and with other space under offer at Fairham Business Park, I look forward to bringing news of further transactions soon.”

Mickey Scott, director at Hines, added:

“I am thrilled to have completed the deal with Davenham Switchgear, adding another notable occupier to our line up at Fairham Business Park. Having two of our three units at Fairham now let, and the other under offer, is testament to the quality of the buildings and location. We look forward to seeing more activity in 2025 at our remaining available sites in the East Midlands, Dove Valley Park and East Midlands Distribution Centre.”

Talking about the impact on the city, Megan Powell-Vreeswijk, chief executive officer at Marketing Nottingham & Nottinghamshire, commented:

“It’s fantastic that our Invest in Nottingham team have been able to support Davenham Switchgear’s expansion into the area, bringing new jobs and investment to the region. Seeing a global company, which is a specialist in its field, choose Nottingham as a base demonstrates once again the strong offer we have here.”

Davenham is aiming to add electrical engineers, production managers, QHSE specialists and administration officials to its roster. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to design and manufacture bespoke, state-of-the-art technology and work alongside global, market-leading brands.

For more information on Davenham Switchgear, visit https://www.davenham.com/.